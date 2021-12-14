Project Santa: Recovering from heart surgery, 7-month-old Tulsa girl to celebrate first Christmas with family

While they wanted more than anything to take her in their arms and hold her tight, Chloe Mae Avey’s parents knew it wasn’t possible.

So they expressed their love in the only way available to them.

“Doctors told us she couldn’t move, couldn’t open her eyes — but she could hear us,” said Andrea Avey, who together with her husband, Jesse Avey, spent many hours just talking to their newborn daughter.

“I would tell her that ‘we’re here and we’re never going to leave you,’” she said. “’No matter what, we’re still here.’ That was said a lot. And that we love her.”

Chloe was born on May 13 at Oklahoma Children’s Hospital in Oklahoma City.

Premature and with serious heart defects, she would spend her first few weeks, both before and after heart surgery, in neonatal intensive care.

It was almost more than her parents could endure, seeing their tiny daughter hooked up to countless tubes and machines.

“I counted 25 machines,” said Andrea, who spent every waking hour at the hospital.