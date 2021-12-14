Project Santa: Recovering from heart surgery, 7-month-old Tulsa girl to celebrate first Christmas with family

While they wanted more than anything to take her in their arms and hold her tight, Chloe Mae Avey’s parents knew it wasn’t possible.
So they expressed their love in the only way available to them.
“Doctors told us she couldn’t move, couldn’t open her eyes — but she could hear us,” said Andrea Avey, who together with her husband, Jesse Avey, spent many hours just talking to their newborn daughter.
“I would tell her that ‘we’re here and we’re never going to leave you,’” she said. “’No matter what, we’re still here.’ That was said a lot. And that we love her.”
Chloe was born on May 13 at Oklahoma Children’s Hospital in Oklahoma City.
Premature and with serious heart defects, she would spend her first few weeks, both before and after heart surgery, in neonatal intensive care.
It was almost more than her parents could endure, seeing their tiny daughter hooked up to countless tubes and machines.
“I counted 25 machines,” said Andrea, who spent every waking hour at the hospital.
Looking back now, the Aveys couldn’t be more grateful, they say, for the medical staff’s efforts on behalf of Chloe.
And reflecting on the experience only makes them better appreciate how far they’ve come.
Today, Chloe, 7 months old and doing well, is preparing for her first Christmas.
It’s something that a few months back her parents would not have dared to hope for, and they are making the most of it.
At the Aveys’ home in west Tulsa, the Christmas tree is up and surrounded by presents. And three stockings are hanging on the wall.
The one in the middle — with an image of a smiling Minnie Mouse — is Chloe’s.
“She picked hers out herself,” Andrea said.
‘She won’t remember any of this’
Last Christmas, the Aveys had no clue that Chloe was in their future.
The couple, who both have children from previous relationships, had wanted to have a child together for more than two years.
But the more they tried, the less it seemed it would ever happen.
“We really just gave up,” Jesse said.
Then, early this year, Andrea started feeling sick.
She decided to take a pregnancy test. It confirmed what they had long been hoping for.
The excitement over a baby would be tempered, though, by some sobering news.
During a routine ultrasound at 12 weeks, doctors discovered problems: Chloe had three holes in her heart, along with a transposition of the great arteries, a rare and serious condition in which the two main arteries leaving the heart are reversed.
The Aveys were advised that their daughter would need open-heart surgery after she was born. Even then, the outcome was uncertain.
“It was either she gets the surgery and possibly makes it through or we don’t do the surgery and she won’t make it at all,” Andrea said.
The procedure took 18 hours.
Thankfully, everything went as planned. After spending her first 44 days in the hospital, Chloe finally got to go home.
It’s possible she could need a follow-up procedure in a few months, the Aveys said, but her doctors are very happy with her progress.
Balancing Chloe’s care with the demands of life has been challenging.
Jesse, who has epilepsy, receives disability but hopes to find work soon that he can do with his condition. Andrea works at a nearby grocery store, where she was recently promoted to manager.
It’s been hard, trying to keep up with rent and mounting bills, they said. But they are doing their best to give their daughter the best life possible.
The Aveys are documenting the experiences of Chloe’s first year to share with her one day. Along with taking many photos, they’ve kept everything the hospital has given them.
“I think it’s important she knows,” Andrea said. “She won’t remember any of this.”
An additional reminder runs down the middle of Chloe’s chest.
Andrea has traced the long surgical scar many times with her finger. It’s become a visible sign for her of their bond as mother and daughter.
“I have a scar, too, from the C-section,” Andrea said. “I told Jesse as she gets older she’ll match me. It’s like we complete each other.”
