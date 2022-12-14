Project Santa: Ongoing medical issue leaves single mom in Bixby behind financially

As a single mother of two, Maggie Green has always prioritized her children’s needs over her own.

That is, nodules were discovered in her throat and she needed a thyroid lobectomy to remove them.

“It had been 10 years since I saw a doctor personally,” Green said. But then, about a year ago, she started to feel sick. When she got the diagnosis, she realized, “This may be more serious than I actually thought.”

During this time Green had been working in production and decoration at Donuts Near Me in Bixby, but with frequent absences due to doctor visits she was let go.

With Green out of work, her family's financial strain has increased, causing her to reach out to The Salvation Army for help with her everyday bills, she said.

The whole process has been exhausting, she said. You have “the risk of losing everything every time you close your eyes.”

This isn’t the first time Green and her family have gone through difficult times, she said.

Originally from Louisiana, Green has spent most of her life moving back and forth between there and Oklahoma. At one point she and her children had to leave Oklahoma due to a problem relationship; they moved back six years ago, she said.

“Life’s been rough,” she said, but “in these situations, you have to rely on faith and a positive outlook.”

Faith is an important aspect of Green’s life, but because of her health issues she has not been able to attend an in-person church service lately. She and her family do, however, try to tune in to online services every Sunday, she said.

Green wears a mask in public to further protect herself from illness, she said.

Since her surgery, there have been fewer doctor visits, and her schedule has been “more chill,” she said.

She is still waiting on results of molecular tests on the nodules, which will determine whether she needs more treatment, but "we just keep praying," she said.

