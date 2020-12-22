Project Santa: Matriarch grapples with tragedy after tragedy; 'I'm so heartbroken'

Sharon Whitlock finds her 11-year-old granddaughter staying up on her tablet almost every night, searching for just the right urn for her mother’s ashes.
Anything would be a far cry from the cardboard box the family received them in earlier this year, but the child has her heart set on one that’s pink with lots of bling; “Just like her mom,” Whitlock said.
But no matter how many nickels and dimes of allowance Amelia saves, Whitlock worries it won’t ever be enough.
“They’re having a really hard time because money has been so tight,” Whitlock said, referring to Amelia and her younger brother, Aiden.
Whitlock awoke in an ICU several months ago to news that her middle daughter, Abigail, was dead.
Mother of Amelia and 10-year-old Aiden, Abi had a baby die of sudden infant death syndrome in 2012, Whitlock said. She sank into a deep depression, turning to drugs to escape what she felt.
Whitlock has cared for Amelia and Aiden since then.
“I don’t think (Abi) really knew how to deal with the death of that baby,” Whitlock said.
The 29-year-old died accidentally of acute combined drug toxicity on May 23, just two weeks after the four had spent Mother’s Day together. They didn’t get to see each other often, and Whitlock viewed the day as a treat then; even more so now.
“I wasn’t feeling good even that day,” she remembered. “But I’m so glad I stopped and took the time to take a few pictures.”
A former ophthalmic nurse, Whitlock began feeling ill in early spring. She wasn’t convinced it was anything too bad, despite her words growing increasingly jumbled, so she urged her family not to call for an ambulance.
They caved when her eyes rolled back into her head, she said.
Paramedics intubated her in her front yard, and she was diagnosed with pneumonia that aspirated into a staph infection. She woke up days later “scared to death” to be tied to a hospital bed.
It took some time for her youngest daughter, Kelsey, to help her remember who she was, Whitlock said. And when she learned of Abi’s death, she was angry.
She immediately told her doctor she wanted to leave against medical advice, but he threatened her with a mental health evaluation that would force her stay, she said, trying to rationalize with her.
“’Right now your heart’s telling you to do one thing, but I have to stop that because if you walk out of here, you will die,’” she remembered him telling her. “’You have to remember that you have those two babies who need you.’”
“The kiddos didn’t get to find out for three weeks until I could be there,” she said.
Since being home, Whitlock has fallen ill and been hospitalized twice more, and the bills have become a burden too overwhelming to bear.
She started her own title business, Title Work by Sharon, shortly after her husband’s death, but COVID-19 has decimated her prospects.
Ron Whitlock was the main provider for the family, but an accidental fire engulfed most of his wrecker business in 2017, burning some of their home as well. The 55-year-old was already suffering from heart failure, and the loss of his business of 29 years left him “devastated,” Whitlock said.
“Two weeks later he had a massive heart attack in my front yard,” she said, reflecting on the 7 minutes it took paramedics to arrive. “It’s hard to do CPR on somebody you love so much.”
Back when she was a single mother of four, Ron was the next-door neighbor who dressed up like Santa for Christmas and brought her kids gifts, and he was the only of her suitors who had interest in getting to know the little ones.
“Everybody else was saying get a babysitter, but he was saying ‘Hey, let’s take the kids to McDonald’s and talk,’” she said.
Ron used to always give big around the holidays because he had the money to give, Whitlock said. If he heard a story about someone in need, he was there.
“I keep saying it’s going to get better, it’s going to get better, but it just hasn’t really gotten better,” she said, beginning to sob. “I’m so heartbroken. It’s so very hard.”
When she doesn’t feel like moving forward, she thinks of the future. One day, they’ll all be together again, she said. Abi’s up in heaven putting big bows in baby Addison’s hair, Whitlock said, and she feels Ron all around her every day. She knows that every time she gets new work he’s just pushing her forward.
“I’ve got the little ones watching me in everything I do,” she said. “I’ve got to keep making the best of whatever I can make the best of.
“You gotta look at the good things, because if you didn’t, you wouldn’t have anything to live for.”
