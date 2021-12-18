Project Santa: Mannford woman, facing long recovery from near-fatal car crash, takes on new mission

At what point her Jeep finally stopped flipping, Teresa Nichols couldn't say for sure.
By then, she was too shaken up and losing blood.
But she remembers her exact words as it was happening.
"I threw my arms up and said 'God's will be done.' I said it twice," she said.
"I really thought that was it — that I was going to Heaven that day."
Three months since the accident, the Mannford resident still has trouble believing she's here.
And in that, she's joined by doctors, nurses, friends, eyewitnesses — pretty much everybody who knows the story.
All are baffled how Nichols survived.
"My car didn't even look like a car anymore," she said of seeing photos later of the wreckage.
But as unlikely as it might've been, survive she did. And though facing a long recovery, Nichols, 63, is confident she will one day be whole again.
"God's going to get me through this," she said. "It's just going to take time."
It happened on a Saturday morning in September.
Nichols, on her way to pick up her 7-year-old grandson, was driving her Jeep SUV on Oklahoma 51 when a tractor-trailer in front of her turned off into a driveway.
As the driver stopped to open a gate, his trailer was left sticking part way into the road.
What happened next took only seconds.
Nichols hit the trailer, flipping her vehicle three times before it stopped right side up.
The next thing she knew, a man's face was at her window, talking to her. He urged her to hold on and to try to stay awake.
"I asked if anyone else was hurt," Nichols said. "He said, 'No ma'am. Just you.'"
Having to be cut from her crushed vehicle, Nichols, who lost three pints of blood, was rushed to the hospital where emergency staff were able to save her life.
She had multiple injuries, including two broken legs, the right one completely shattered. She also had broken ribs, and a broken wrist and elbow.
She underwent four surgeries.
Today, Nichols, still confined to a wheelchair, goes to rehab three days a week.
She should eventually be able to walk again, but first will need at least one more surgery: a total knee replacement. She expects to learn this week when that can be scheduled.
Nichols currently is staying with a friend, who can help care for her and assist with daily tasks.
"I don't know what I would do without the people I rely on," she said.
'Miracle I'm here'
Nichols has a strong faith, but it's been sorely tested, she said.
She recalls moments, while lying in her hospital bed, where she kept asking "Why? Why? Why?"
At the same time, she was convinced she could see God's hand in it.
The original plan that Saturday had been to pick up a friend's daughter before going to get her grandson. That was Nichols' Saturday routine — pick the children up and go to the park.
But that morning, for whatever reason, the friend did not hear her calling and Nichols didn't stop.
"Normally, her little girl would've been in the car with me," she said. "Or what if I'd had both my grandson and her when it happened. There are so many ways this could been worse."
Nichols has had her share of trials in life.
She's a cancer survivor. She beat colon cancer four years ago.
She's also lost loved ones, including her husband of 36 years and, earlier this year, her mother.
Her current struggles are compounded by financial worries.
Nichols, previously a support specialist with Family & Children’s Services in Tulsa, hopes to one day be able to return to that job.
In the meantime, "I'm praying I can get disability," she said.
Nichols said in the moment of the crash, as her car was rolling over, she felt ready to go.
"I had a sense of peace," she said, adding that dying would mean seeing her husband and mother again, along with other loved ones.
But clearly, God had other plans, she said.
Recently, Nichols was given the opportunity to tell her story at her church, New Hope Church in Mannford.
Her words, along with photos from the wreck, evoked an emotional response from the audience.
"I gave my testimony," she said. "People were crying and praising the Lord. We are a praying church and everyone had been praying for me."
While she's had her questions and there have been many low points, Nichols has accepted her present trial.
In it, God has given her a new mission, she believes.
"He's still a God of miracles. That's the message he wants me to get out," she said.
"Because it's a miracle I'm here."
