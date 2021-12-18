Project Santa: Mannford woman, facing long recovery from near-fatal car crash, takes on new mission

At what point her Jeep finally stopped flipping, Teresa Nichols couldn't say for sure.

By then, she was too shaken up and losing blood.

But she remembers her exact words as it was happening.

"I threw my arms up and said 'God's will be done.' I said it twice," she said.

"I really thought that was it — that I was going to Heaven that day."

Three months since the accident, the Mannford resident still has trouble believing she's here.

And in that, she's joined by doctors, nurses, friends, eyewitnesses — pretty much everybody who knows the story.

All are baffled how Nichols survived.

"My car didn't even look like a car anymore," she said of seeing photos later of the wreckage.

But as unlikely as it might've been, survive she did. And though facing a long recovery, Nichols, 63, is confident she will one day be whole again.

"God's going to get me through this," she said. "It's just going to take time."

It happened on a Saturday morning in September.