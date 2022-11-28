Project Santa: Life with multiple sclerosis tests Glenpool woman's endurance, outlook

Having to rely entirely on someone else, even for the simplest things.

For Bridget Motte's patients, it was probably the hardest part of their situation to accept.

"You've always done for yourself, and now you can't. It's got to be humbling," said Motte, who previously worked full time as a caretaker for senior adults.

As much as her heart went out to them, though, she could never fully appreciate what they were going through.

But more recently, that's begun to change, she said.

A 47-year-old Glenpool resident, Motte was diagnosed last year with multiple sclerosis. And since then, she's been forced to accept that much will never be the same for her.

The pain and other effects of the disease, even if successfully managed, will be with her for the rest of her life.

With it comes a loss of the independence she's always prided herself on.

Motte, who's worked since she first began babysitting at age 12, has always taken seriously the idea of supporting herself and making "my own money."

"I've never wanted to stay home and collect a check," she said. "That was never me. I worked two jobs sometimes."

Going from working 60-70 hours a week to being unable to work at all has been a difficult emotional adjustment.

The MS makes most activities exhausting, she said, and comes with various complicating symptoms, including memory problems, dizziness, vision loss and lack of appetite.

The worst part by far, though, is the pain. At its worst, it is "excruciating," she said.

Her doctors' goal for her, she said, is to slow down the disease's progression. To do that, her treatment includes infusions every six months.

"I've decided people can't really understand what you're going through with this unless they are going through it, too," Motte said.

At the same time, she added, "I have to count my blessings. Because there's others that are way worse off than I am. I've always had compassion, but this really, really makes me more compassionate towards others."

After several years with St. John Medical Center, Motte had been a caretaker for about three years before her health required her to step away.

It was a job for which she felt well-prepared, having once been caretaker to her own grandmother.

"She raised me. She was my everything," Motte said. "Later when she got sick she helped me understand how hard it was for her to accept help. She was a strong, independent woman."

Motte, who learned a lot from her late grandmother, now has grandchildren of her own.

They include a 3-year-old grandson whom she often babysits.

Since her illness has progressed, though, she can no longer play with him like she wants.

"I just have to tell him I can't, and that makes me sad," she said.

She's proud to note, though, that her grandson seems to have inherited some of her compassion.

"He's very sweet," Motte said. "He'll say, 'Granny, what's wrong?' And I'll tell him, 'Granny's hurting right now.' And he'll say, 'Oh, Granny.'"

"One time — I have to laugh — he told me, 'Granny, it's OK. I got you, bro.' I don't know where he got that from. Even though I was in pain that actually made me smile."

Donate to Project Santa Donations may be made by sending a check or money order to Project Santa, c/o Tulsa World, P.O. Box 1770, Tulsa, OK 74102. To donate online, go to tinyurl.com/projectsanta2022.