Project Santa: Journeys back from cancer, stroke bond niece and the aunt who gave her a home

The day before it happened, the family had gone to the lake for a day of fun, Dickerson said.

Hancock had just finished her last chemo treatment, “and it was like, OK, now we’re just going to breathe for a little bit,” Dickerson said.

“Then this,” she added. “But what are you going to do? You just have to deal with it.”

In the months since, Dickerson has come a long way. She’s gone from using a wheelchair to walking again.

However, she still struggles using her left hand, and has much more therapy ahead.

Hancock has been at her side throughout.

Feeling indebted to her aunt, who provided the love and support she desperately needed for her cancer fight, she’s tried to be there for her in a similar way.

And bonded by a new understanding, they have grown even closer.

“Nobody really gets it like she gets it,” Dickerson said of her niece. “There are days when you feel like you are not the same person you were before. After my stroke, I’m a different person now, like she’s a different person after cancer.”

Hancock said her aunt understands her better, too.