Project Santa: Job loss, cancer diagnosis lead to tough times for Tulsa dad and family

Before seeing the results of his chest X-ray, Greg Treace already had an idea of what the doctors would find.
“I’d had a stent put in my heart years earlier,” he said. “And I thought maybe the problems I’d been having were something connected to that.”
As it turned out, the stent was fine.
But something else in the X-ray image, the doctor told Greg, was not OK at all.
“Right next to my heart, underneath my sternum, there was a 10-centimeter tumor,” he said.
And their findings, he added, didn’t get better from there. “There were multiple tumors throughout my torso. I was pretty much riddled with them.”
Greg, 48 at the time, was diagnosed with non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma. At doctors’ urging, he began treatment immediately.
In the almost two years since, Greg — a husband and father of two young children — has been in a fight for his life.
But he has reason today to hope the worst is behind him. His most recent scan showed only one remaining tumor — a small one in his thigh.
“They’re trying to get rid of that. That’s the key now,” he said.
Greg and his family — including his wife, Billie, and their children, Logan, 9, and Everleigh, 3 — have lived in Tulsa for three years.
They moved here from Kansas City to be closer to family and because he’d received a good job offer.
It wasn’t long after the move, however, that Greg began experiencing the symptoms that eventually would be linked to cancer.
“I had no energy and couldn’t figure out why,” he said. “It got to where I just couldn’t get out of bed.”
A maintenance manager for an apartment complex, his ability to do his job was compromised. Eventually he was let go.
The job loss, combined with Greg’s subsequent cancer diagnosis, knocked the family for a loop.
They lost their house and had to live briefly with Greg’s sister. They currently are living in an apartment.
Billie works evenings at River Spirit Casino’s call center. She’s thankful to the casino, which kept her employed even during the shutdown. And the evening shift has “allowed me to care for Greg during the day and take him to his medical appointments,” she said.
Billie’s earnings have been the family’s sole source of income for months. However, Greg was just approved for disability income, so that will help.
Greg said that before his diagnosis, he had resisted going to the doctor.
He almost waited too long, he said. By the time it was discovered, the lymphoma had spread almost to his bone marrow.
When the last tumor is gone, Greg will have a stem cell transplant. It means an extended hospital stay but will further improve his chances, he said.
Even then, he added, “there’s a high chance of reoccurrence, with it being in my lymph nodes. But you hope for the best.”
Right now, he’s just looking forward to putting the treatments behind him. They’ve made him frequently sick and unable to be as active with the children as he wants.
Billie said not being able to work has also been hard on her husband.
“He gets very jealous some days when I go off to work,” she said.
“I just never expected to be in early retirement,” Greg said.
Donate to Project Santa
Donations may be made by sending a check or money order to Project Santa, c/o Tulsa World, P.O. Box 1770, Tulsa, OK 74102.
Or donate online at bit.ly/tulsaprojectsanta.
