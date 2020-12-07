Project Santa: Job loss, cancer diagnosis lead to tough times for Tulsa dad and family

They moved here from Kansas City to be closer to family and because he’d received a good job offer.

It wasn’t long after the move, however, that Greg began experiencing the symptoms that eventually would be linked to cancer.

“I had no energy and couldn’t figure out why,” he said. “It got to where I just couldn’t get out of bed.”

A maintenance manager for an apartment complex, his ability to do his job was compromised. Eventually he was let go.

The job loss, combined with Greg’s subsequent cancer diagnosis, knocked the family for a loop.

They lost their house and had to live briefly with Greg’s sister. They currently are living in an apartment.

Billie works evenings at River Spirit Casino’s call center. She’s thankful to the casino, which kept her employed even during the shutdown. And the evening shift has “allowed me to care for Greg during the day and take him to his medical appointments,” she said.

Billie’s earnings have been the family’s sole source of income for months. However, Greg was just approved for disability income, so that will help.

Greg said that before his diagnosis, he had resisted going to the doctor.