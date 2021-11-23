Project Santa: In the face of health scare, Berryhill woman finds 'generosity,' 'spiritual awakening'

A longtime working mom who’d juggled parenting with a full-time job, Lori Partin knew what it was like to be tired at the end of the day.
But this was a whole other level of exhausted.
“I was getting home on a Friday, getting in bed and sleeping until Monday morning when I had to get up to get to work again,” said the Berryhill resident, who first began experiencing the concerning fatigue last year.
“I might get up to get a drink or something. Otherwise, I just slept right on through.”
Her concern would only grow when not long after, along with the exhaustion, she began to rapidly lose weight.
“In three months, I dropped about 85 pounds, bringing me down to like 120. I was emaciated,” she said. “And I got weaker. I could barely climb the three steps to my front door.”
By this point, Partin’s imagination had rendered its own diagnosis.
“Nobody loses weight like that,” she said, adding that she was convinced she had stage 4 cancer or something “terminal.”
Finally, after putting it off because she “was afraid to hear someone say ‘you’re dying,’” she sought medical attention.
It was just in time: Her weight loss, triggered by severe hyperthyroidism, would have killed her if she had waited any longer, her doctor said.
“I was literally bones with some skin around them,” said Partin, who was also diagnosed with Graves disease, an autoimmune disorder that may have been a contributing factor.
But while putting a name to her problems brought some peace of mind, it didn’t solve them. The process since has been difficult for Partin, a single mother of three adult children.
She has gained some weight back. But treatment so far has not brought the hoped-for turnaround and her long-term health status remains in question.
Complicating the situation are the financial worries it’s brought on.
A clinical education coordinator with OSU Center for Health Sciences, where’s she’s been for 17 years, Partin has missed a lot of work due to her health, much more than she had in sick and vacation time.
It set her back. And with bills piling up, eventually she felt she had to reach out for help.
“It was hard to do, and I tried to talk myself out of it,” Partin said of calling the Salvation Army. “I raised three kids by myself and never received any assistance. And I’ve had a rough time, but nowhere near what many people have been through.”
But assured that the Project Santa fund was for people who, like her, just needed a helping hand, she accepted.
“The generosity and the kindness just really touched my heart,” she said.
After the experience of the past year, Partin will never be the same person, she said.
“Terrified” that she was dying, she said, “I began to get my affairs in order, all my paperwork, life insurance.”
Her weight loss was so shocking, “I had some friends tell me later they were so sure the next time they saw me would be at my funeral,” she said.
As a result, though, Partin now has a newfound appreciation for life, and every day is a reminder of all she has to live for.
Such as her children, one of whom, Jordan, lives with her.
Her three grandchildren, she added, mean more to her than anything.
“The petty things, the small stuff, the drama — those things just don’t matter to me anymore,” Partin said. “As long as you have your health and you have a little bit of food to eat and a roof over your head, you’re good.”
While still hopeful one day to regain the health she once enjoyed, she’s thankful for what she’s learned from the experience.
“It’s been a total spiritual awakening for me,” Partin said. “I’m just a completely different human being. And my prayer every day is help me be the best human being I can be.”
Donate to Project Santa
Donations may be made by sending a check or money order to Project Santa, c/o Tulsa World, P.O. Box 1770, Tulsa, OK 74102.
To donate online, go to tinyurl.com/r54f845c. Scroll down to the “My donation is to support” dropdown menu, click and choose “Tulsa World Project Santa.”