Project Santa: In the face of health scare, Berryhill woman finds 'generosity,' 'spiritual awakening'

“The generosity and the kindness just really touched my heart,” she said.

After the experience of the past year, Partin will never be the same person, she said.

“Terrified” that she was dying, she said, “I began to get my affairs in order, all my paperwork, life insurance.”

Her weight loss was so shocking, “I had some friends tell me later they were so sure the next time they saw me would be at my funeral,” she said.

As a result, though, Partin now has a newfound appreciation for life, and every day is a reminder of all she has to live for.

Such as her children, one of whom, Jordan, lives with her.

Her three grandchildren, she added, mean more to her than anything.

“The petty things, the small stuff, the drama — those things just don’t matter to me anymore,” Partin said. “As long as you have your health and you have a little bit of food to eat and a roof over your head, you’re good.”

While still hopeful one day to regain the health she once enjoyed, she’s thankful for what she’s learned from the experience.