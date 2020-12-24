Project Santa: Husband's health, COVID-19 pandemic force Tulsa woman to close longtime home daycare

Hearing from one of her former kids or their families always makes Melanie Woods’ day.
“Sometimes they’ll call or visit, come right up and knock on the door,” said the Tulsan, a longtime home daycare operator.
“It’s always a good feeling,” she added, seeing how much they’ve grown up.
“I like knowing that I invested in their life,” she said.
Woods, who operated her day care for 23 years out of her home, hopes she’ll be able to invest in a few more of those young lives in the years to come.
But for now, it’s not an option.
With her husband Kenny’s health problems and the threat of the COVID-19 pandemic, she decided early this year she had no choice but to close.
“I gave my families two weeks notice,” she said.
The daycare was the Woods’ livelihood, and the loss of it has led to some hard times recently for the couple, who are raising their grandniece Gabby, 7. It’s not a scenario they are accustomed to, they said.
The situation that led to the decision to close began in January when Kenny was hospitalized with pneumonia.
While he was there, doctors discovered various other issues. The couple were shocked to learn that Kenny had congestive heart failure and that his heart was functioning at only 15%.
He also has COPD and liver damage, doctors told them.
Kenny, who could potentially need a heart transplant, has been closely monitored since then and takes various medications.
He had to be hospitalized again just last week after suffering what doctors determined was a “silent” heart attack.
Kenny’s health put him at extremely high-risk, so when the pandemic began in March, Melanie asked the doctor what he recommended.
Should she close her day care?
“He said, ‘Yes, it’s just too big of a risk. Because the children are little petri dishes.’”
More recently, Melanie was diagnosed with type 2 diabetes, and has joined Kenny in the high-risk category.
A good team
Kenny worked hard for many years.
He put in long hours as a machinist, then on the side enjoyed boxing, which made him a little spending money, he said.
“My working money took care of the family, the boxing money was mine,” he laughed.
But health problems began about 10 years ago.
Unable to work full time any longer, he helped his wife with her day care, becoming a kind of “nanny,” as he liked to call himself, to the children.
Like Melanie, he misses having the children at their home during the day.
The couple have never before been in the position to have to ask for help, Melanie said.
They prided themselves, in fact, on being people who helped others.
“Like when my day care parents couldn't provide for their kids,” she said. “I would buy them clothes. And if they didn't have money to pay for my services, I'd give them free daycare.”
She never expected to find herself in a similar situation.
But recently, when she didn’t have the money to pay the electric bill, she was forced to face up to it.
“I was too prideful and I said, ‘I'm not going to call the Salvation Army.’ And God just spoke to me, ‘You’ve given all the time to other people. You call the Salvation Army.’ And so I did.”
The couple might be down at the moment. But as a former boxer like Kenny knows well, down doesn’t mean out.
“We will get back to where we can give again,” Melanie said.
“We are a good team and we’re going to get through this.”
