Project Santa: Husband's health, COVID-19 pandemic force Tulsa woman to close longtime home daycare

Hearing from one of her former kids or their families always makes Melanie Woods’ day.

“Sometimes they’ll call or visit, come right up and knock on the door,” said the Tulsan, a longtime home daycare operator.

“It’s always a good feeling,” she added, seeing how much they’ve grown up.

“I like knowing that I invested in their life,” she said.

Woods, who operated her day care for 23 years out of her home, hopes she’ll be able to invest in a few more of those young lives in the years to come.

But for now, it’s not an option.

With her husband Kenny’s health problems and the threat of the COVID-19 pandemic, she decided early this year she had no choice but to close.

“I gave my families two weeks notice,” she said.

The daycare was the Woods’ livelihood, and the loss of it has led to some hard times recently for the couple, who are raising their grandniece Gabby, 7. It’s not a scenario they are accustomed to, they said.

The situation that led to the decision to close began in January when Kenny was hospitalized with pneumonia.