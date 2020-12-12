Project Santa: Health crisis separates family in fallout from furlough during pandemic

Her family was still whole when Nakiesha Johnson turned to the Salvation Army for help. But still in need, now that’s not the case.
A former patient counselor at an eye surgery clinic, the 39-year-old voluntarily furloughed when the pandemic began. She did not want to risk exposure for her 8-year-old stepdaughter, Zoey, who battles cystic fibrosis.
Johnson also has guardianship of 6-year-old Emma, and she, along with Johnson’s eldest daughter Kaylyn, 18, switched to homeschooling as a precaution.
The majority provider for the family, Johnson said their savings were nearly depleted by the time her unemployment benefits arrived. Her husband details homes after construction is complete, but there weren’t many to work on during the pandemic.
Just as Johnson was about to return to work, Zoey was hospitalized with the common cold.
Johnson’s relationship with her husband suffered, and they’ve since separated. The stress of searching for a remote job, finding money for bills and providing the attention and care necessary for Zoey proved overwhelming.
“It’s just really taken a toll on the whole family,” she said. “It’s very hard to maintain your marriage when we’re basically living two lives right now with him there and me here.”
Johnson’s husband spends most of his time with Zoey at the hospital.
A new drug slated to battle the mucus that builds upon the organs inside Zoey’s little body seemed promising, but she suffered an allergic reaction, setting her back in the hospital longer.
In the times that they could be home together, Johnson worked hard to make things as normal as possible.
“We just try to stay positive,” she said. “We pray a lot.”
Sunday mornings watching Life.Church online were a big affair. They’d make pancakes — preferably chocolate chip — and dish out bacon, sausage and eggs.
Zoey’s condition requires her to eat copious amounts of calories every few hours.
Her morning starts with a vibrating vest treatment that helps her lungs break up mucus. Zoey then gets a big, healthy breakfast and high-calorie shake, which is later followed by a high-carb and protein-filled lunch, another high-calorie shake for a snack, another vest treatment and a large dinner.
“Because her organs are working overtime to function, all those calories are needed to fuel her body and keep it going,” Johnson explained.
Before bed, she hooks up to a feeding tube that provides her extra calories throughout the night.
“She fights every day just to stay alive,” Johnson said.
This past week, Johnson was ecstatic to finally find remote work. She had been applying for positions since September and picking up meal-delivery gigs.
The employment is promising, but it’ll still take time for Johnson to get back to any type of normal. Having any help for Christmas would mean the world to her and her family, she said, her voice faltering.
“With just starting work this week, I don’t have any kind of income right now, and I don’t know what Christmas is going to look like for these girls,” she said. “It’s just even a struggle just to know, like, are the bills going to be paid? And are we even going to see each other for Christmas?”
