 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Project Santa: Health crisis separates family in fallout from furlough during pandemic
top story
Project Santa: The Tulsa World joins Salvation Army to aid local families

Project Santa: Health crisis separates family in fallout from furlough during pandemic

{{featured_button_text}}

Project Santa

The Project Santa Fund Drive was established in 1928 to provide assistance to families in need during the holidays and the coming year. Throughout the holiday season, the Tulsa World will spotlight families chosen by the Salvation Army to receive help through this year's fund. The goal for the fund drive is $300,000. Donations may be made by sending a check or money order to the Project Santa, c/o Tulsa World, P.O. Box 1770, Tulsa, OK 74102 or made online at TheSalvationArmyProjectSanta.org.

Her family was still whole when Nakiesha Johnson turned to the Salvation Army for help. But still in need, now that’s not the case.

A former patient counselor at an eye surgery clinic, the 39-year-old voluntarily furloughed when the pandemic began. She did not want to risk exposure for her 8-year-old stepdaughter, Zoey, who battles cystic fibrosis.

Johnson also has guardianship of 6-year-old Emma, and she, along with Johnson’s eldest daughter Kaylyn, 18, switched to homeschooling as a precaution.

The majority provider for the family, Johnson said their savings were nearly depleted by the time her unemployment benefits arrived. Her husband details homes after construction is complete, but there weren’t many to work on during the pandemic.

Just as Johnson was about to return to work, Zoey was hospitalized with the common cold.

Johnson’s relationship with her husband suffered, and they’ve since separated. The stress of searching for a remote job, finding money for bills and providing the attention and care necessary for Zoey proved overwhelming.

“It’s just really taken a toll on the whole family,” she said. “It’s very hard to maintain your marriage when we’re basically living two lives right now with him there and me here.”

Johnson’s husband spends most of his time with Zoey at the hospital.

A new drug slated to battle the mucus that builds upon the organs inside Zoey’s little body seemed promising, but she suffered an allergic reaction, setting her back in the hospital longer.

In the times that they could be home together, Johnson worked hard to make things as normal as possible.

“We just try to stay positive,” she said. “We pray a lot.”

Sunday mornings watching Life.Church online were a big affair. They’d make pancakes — preferably chocolate chip — and dish out bacon, sausage and eggs.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Zoey’s condition requires her to eat copious amounts of calories every few hours.

Her morning starts with a vibrating vest treatment that helps her lungs break up mucus. Zoey then gets a big, healthy breakfast and high-calorie shake, which is later followed by a high-carb and protein-filled lunch, another high-calorie shake for a snack, another vest treatment and a large dinner.

“Because her organs are working overtime to function, all those calories are needed to fuel her body and keep it going,” Johnson explained.

Before bed, she hooks up to a feeding tube that provides her extra calories throughout the night.

“She fights every day just to stay alive,” Johnson said.

This past week, Johnson was ecstatic to finally find remote work. She had been applying for positions since September and picking up meal-delivery gigs.

The employment is promising, but it’ll still take time for Johnson to get back to any type of normal. Having any help for Christmas would mean the world to her and her family, she said, her voice faltering.

“With just starting work this week, I don’t have any kind of income right now, and I don’t know what Christmas is going to look like for these girls,” she said. “It’s just even a struggle just to know, like, are the bills going to be paid? And are we even going to see each other for Christmas?”

Donate to Project Santa

Donations may be made by sending a check or money order to Project Santa, c/o Tulsa World, P.O. Box 1770, Tulsa, OK 74102, or online at bit.ly/tulsaprojectsanta.

Video and gallery: Kelsy Schlotthauer’s most memorable stories of 2020(tncms-asset)32670b7e-c20a-5d96-9c66-3f0f48a451c8[0](/tncms-asset)

kelsy.schlotthauer@tulsaworld.com

Contributions to 2020 Project Santa

Total to date: $97,571.

Donations from Tulsans

Robert and Sandra Norman, $2,000; Susan and Gary Belitz, $2,000; Anita Greiner, $1,500; Martha Alford, $1,000 in memory of Tom Alford; Ken Ray Underwood, $1,000; Linda Berger, $1,000; Rudolf and Deborah Herrmann, $1,000; Helen L. Feldman, $1,000 in honor of her brother, Virgal Berryhill of Springfield, IL; Gregory A. Goins, $1,000; Marc W. Evans, $500; Michael Tramontana, $500; Philelle McBrayer, $500; Janet S. Persson, $500 in loving memory of her parents Evalyn and Atlee Sawyer; Malcolm and Paula Milsten, $500; Deborah Conklin, $500 in memory of Jim and Bettyjo Reed; Micahel Alsup, $500; Don and Nancy B. Nelson, $500 on behalf of Ed and Barbara Breece, Phyllis Wilson, Blake and Mayte Johnson, David and Janet Pynn and Barbara and Joe Woltz; Mark and Tilly Savage, $500; Jim and Owalah Bobbitt, $500; Blair and Bob Williams, $500; Carl Huenefeld, $500; Barbara Drew, $500; Sue Young, $500; William and Gloria Estlin, $350; Cheryl Kilpatrick, $350; Scott and Jolene Sanditen, $300; Ken and Kenna Skillern, $300; Charlene Daniell, $300; Tom Marberry, $250; Alyce Reynolds, $250; Eugene Jr. and Kathleen Kaminsky, $250; Don and Phyllis rosier, $250; Garland R. Talley, $250; Karen McMahon, $250; Linda Epperson, $250; Kent Gooch, $250 in memory of John and Jean Updike; Stephen and Donna Cropper, $250; Rex and Allene Donley; Jeff, Angela, Xander and Jonah Sexton, $250 honoring John and Jeanne Sturges; Amber, Micah and Miles Fenton; Allison, Branden, Holden and Addy Baxley.

Dave Muller, $225; Carol Hanlon, $200; D.C. Smith, $200; Don and Jeri Bomer, $200; Charles Stenslie, $200; Nancy Benway, $200; Gary Broom, $200; Twila Gibbens, $200; Allen White, $150; Jack Morton, $150; Roxanna Chamberlin, $150; John and Marilyn Zima, $150; Franklin Hansen, $150; the DeLesDerniers, $150; Chris and Gina Covington, $100; Randy Krehbiel, $100; Janet L. Thomas, $100; Sally Ann Turner, $100; Nancy C. Phillips, $100; Deb Millaway, $100; Janet K. Holland, $100; Sam and Pat McCall, $100; Carolyn LaFevers, $100; Arysetta Burkhart, $100; Tom and Linda Connor, $100; Wyneth Roulet, $100 in memory of the Rev. Dr. Donald Roulet; W. Kirk Clausing, $100; Marlene Hintermeister, $100; John and Sally Neas, $100; Forrest and Lisa Fischer and Fran Cottle, $100; Carolyn Mangrum, $100; Roger and Linda Noldt, $100; Betty Key, $100; Gary Jackson, $100; Mia Moore, $100; Sharon E. Diamond, $100; Rebecca Poudrier, $100 in memory of Charlene Magness; Sheppard Miers, $100; Linda Keely, $100 in memory of Charles and Lucille Curtis; Mary Lindaman, $100; Robert Holk, $100; Douglas Stuart, $100 in memory of Harriett Stuart; Suzy Richards, $100 in honor of alma Richards; John R. Thomas, $100; Mary E. Moore, $60; Carolyn Okada, $50; Effie Mae McHargue, $50; Annie Shurtleff, $50; The Joy of Living Bible Study Group, $50 honoring Sandy Chambers and Paula Waugh; D.C. Gallagher, $50; Robert Slyter, $50; Louise Rose, $40; Shela Davis, $40; Mary Lynn Milam, $30; Margaret Jenks Van Horn, $25; Michael C. Turner, $25; Homar Vicencio, $25; Billy and dana Williams, $25.

Donations from outside Tulsa

Robert Bundy, Bixby, $1,000; Ardelle Bryant, Owasso, $1,000; Bill and Donna Ramsey, Bixby, $1,000; Steven and Terri Houdyshell, Owasso, $1,000; Bob and Terry Shoup, Owasso, $500; J.L. and R.R. Reusch, Broken Arrow, $300; Terry Bryan, Broken Arrow, $250; Jeff and Teresa Chism, Broken Arrow, $250; James L. Miller, Broken Arrow, $250; Andrew Paul, Owasso, $250; Michael Bezanson, Jenks, $250; Rosemary Emerick, Bixby, $200; Kim Torrence, Broken Arrow, $200; Deanna Lawson, Broken Arrow, $200; Paula and Randall Eggert, Sand Springs, $200; David Wilson, Jenks, $150; J. D. Wemhaner, Jenks, $120; Don and Jane Owen, Owasso, $100; Bonnie Glidewell, Broken Arrow, $100; Donna M. Stuart, Grove, $100; Billie Shepherd, Broken Arrow, $100; Jerry Ramseyer, Grove, $100; Laurel Madland, Bixby, $100; Dan Tatterson, Broken Arrow, $100; Pat and Sharyl Blakey, Broken Arrow, $100 in memory of Coach Rod Replogle; Nelson Kymes, Catoosa, $100; Candace Bennett, Glenpool, $100 in honor of Wayne Fitzgerald; Amy Galvin, Bixby, $100; Patric McConn, Afton, $100; David and Nancy Smith, Owasso, $100; Catherine Hughes, Broken Arrow, $100; Fred and Marcia Perry, Broken Arrow, $75; Campbell Carter, Westville, $50; Bob and Susan Titsworth, Broken Arrow, $50; Dorothy Terhune, Broken Arrow, $50; Bob Shannon, Oklahoma City, $50 in memory of Melvin Rippetoe; Patricia Sheffield, Owasso, $50; Thomas S. Carlile, Parkdale, $50 in memory of Jeanie Carlile; Jerry Pharis, Owasso, $35; Ginger Crane, Glenpool, $25; Dave and Claudia Jones, Broken Arrow, $25; The Campbell Family, Broken Arrow, $25.

Anonymous donations to date: $48,055, including $5,000 in memory of Ed and Laura Beshara and Virginia Wingo.

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Staff Writer

I write because I care about people, policing and peace, and I believe the most informed people make the best decisions. I joined the Tulsa World in 2019 and currently cover breaking news. Phone: 918-581-8455

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News