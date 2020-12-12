Project Santa: Health crisis separates family in fallout from furlough during pandemic

Her family was still whole when Nakiesha Johnson turned to the Salvation Army for help. But still in need, now that’s not the case.

A former patient counselor at an eye surgery clinic, the 39-year-old voluntarily furloughed when the pandemic began. She did not want to risk exposure for her 8-year-old stepdaughter, Zoey, who battles cystic fibrosis.

Johnson also has guardianship of 6-year-old Emma, and she, along with Johnson’s eldest daughter Kaylyn, 18, switched to homeschooling as a precaution.

The majority provider for the family, Johnson said their savings were nearly depleted by the time her unemployment benefits arrived. Her husband details homes after construction is complete, but there weren’t many to work on during the pandemic.

Just as Johnson was about to return to work, Zoey was hospitalized with the common cold.

Johnson’s relationship with her husband suffered, and they’ve since separated. The stress of searching for a remote job, finding money for bills and providing the attention and care necessary for Zoey proved overwhelming.