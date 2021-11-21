Project Santa: Grandmother raising late daughter's children finds blessings in the wake of tragedy

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“She has called when I needed just to hear somebody’s voice saying ‘you’re doing a good job,’” she said. “I really don’t have anybody else right now to say those things, and it’s so good to hear.”

After last year’s Project Santa series, the family heard from others who’d been touched by their story.

At the time, Amelia was hoping more than anything to buy an urn for her mother’s ashes, but it was more than they could afford.

However, one reader, Whitlock said, reached out and offered to pay for an urn.

“It’s beautiful,” she said of the pink cremation urn that Amelia helped pick out.

“She really loved it. She wants to bling it up, and we’re going to do that,” Whitlock said.

As Whitlock sets her sights on a better 2022, many uncertainties still lie ahead.

One thing that’s for sure, though, is she won’t ever take life for granted. Even before more recent events, she was no stranger to tragedy and hardship.

Three years before her daughter, Whitlock lost her husband to a heart attack.

It came two weeks after a fire destroyed his business, leaving him devastated.