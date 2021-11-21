Project Santa: Grandmother raising late daughter's children finds blessings in the wake of tragedy

Having to wait over a week to officially greet her new grandson — after almost nine months of build-up and anticipation — was tough for Sharon Whitlock.
“He was born Nov. 6, the day before my birthday,” she said. “But he was three weeks premature, so there couldn’t be visitors right away.”
However, the delay only made their first meeting that much more memorable.
Last week at the hospital, Whitlock got to enjoy some overdue “baby snuggles” with 5-pound, 11-ounce Cairo Knox.
The moment was a reminder of something that Whitlock has come to say to herself a lot lately.
“I’m blessed,” she said. “That’s my word — ‘blessed.’”
Feeling blessed was much more of a challenge last year, when Whitlock was first interviewed for the Tulsa World’s Project Santa series.
The year of 2020 had been a rough and tragic one for her and her family.
It started with a bad case of pneumonia for Whitlock, which almost killed her after it aspirated into a staph infection.
Then, while still in ICU at the hospital, she was hit with devastating news: Her daughter Abi had died.
Already in a vulnerable state, the resulting shock and grief almost did Whitlock in.
But she knew she had to summon the strength to fight. Abi had left behind two children who needed her.
Going on to recover, Whitlock found herself taking on a role she’d never expected to be in at her stage of life: sole caregiver to her grandchildren, Amelia and Aiden.
The circle of life
As a new year approaches, Whitlock and her household have reason to feel hopeful about the future.
After a bad case of COVID-19 early this year, Whitlock is back at it, working from home to build up her small title business.
Amelia, 12, and Aiden, 11, are both in school, where access to counseling is helping them deal with the loss of their mom.
Whitlock has three other adult children, all of whom have been a big support through the hard times, she said.
The Salvation Army, with funds raised through Project Santa, has helped with bills that piled up.
The support from the organization has been more than just financial, Whitlock said. Her case manager calls often just to check in.
“She has called when I needed just to hear somebody’s voice saying ‘you’re doing a good job,’” she said. “I really don’t have anybody else right now to say those things, and it’s so good to hear.”
After last year’s Project Santa series, the family heard from others who’d been touched by their story.
At the time, Amelia was hoping more than anything to buy an urn for her mother’s ashes, but it was more than they could afford.
However, one reader, Whitlock said, reached out and offered to pay for an urn.
“It’s beautiful,” she said of the pink cremation urn that Amelia helped pick out.
“She really loved it. She wants to bling it up, and we’re going to do that,” Whitlock said.
As Whitlock sets her sights on a better 2022, many uncertainties still lie ahead.
One thing that’s for sure, though, is she won’t ever take life for granted. Even before more recent events, she was no stranger to tragedy and hardship.
Three years before her daughter, Whitlock lost her husband to a heart attack.
It came two weeks after a fire destroyed his business, leaving him devastated.
Knowing what it’s like to lose loved ones, Whitlock said, is one reason why welcoming a new life — like her new grandson — means so much.
“The circle of life comes through,” she said.
“My little family — we’ve been through so very much, and I’ve lost so much that is so dear to me,” Whitlock added.
“But then God reminds me how blessed I truly am.”
