Project Santa fund drive still accepting donations

An annual holiday fund drive that supports area families in need is winding up, but it’s not too late to donate.

A partnership between the Tulsa World and Tulsa Area Salvation Army, the Project Santa drive had raised $222,495 as of Christmas Eve.

The family assistance fund that Project Santa supports is there for households who need it throughout the year. And with the uncertainties of 2020 almost certain to continue, the need in 2021 could be greater than ever, officials said.

Over the course of the annual holiday drive, which kicked off Nov. 29, the World has introduced readers to 12 of the families who have been aided this year.

They include the Aviles family, who have struggled since mom Claudia, the primary breadwinner, lost her job, then became caregiver for her ailing father.