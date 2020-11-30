Project Santa: Former restaurant manager hopes to move forward from health woes, start food truck

Nothing brings out the fighter in Sue Brackett-Steele quite like the thought of her old restaurant struggling.

“We were driving by at 5 one Friday, and there was one car in the parking lot. Normally you couldn’t get in there at that time,” the Tulsa resident said.

A former general manager for IHOP who specialized in turning around underperforming locations, she said the chain has been hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I keep finding myself sitting around, contemplating things I can do or implement to help,” she said.

But as Brackett-Steele well knows, it’s no longer her problem to solve. With her career all but over due to a rapid health decline, her focus now must be on her own struggles.

Since late last year, Brackett-Steele has undergone a series of surgeries for degenerative issues in her back and knees.

The second of her back surgeries turned into a major one, she said, when the surgeon discovered “my three, four and five (lumbar vertebrae) had disintegrated into my spinal column.”

And months later, she continues to face possible future procedures, as well as regular injections in her knees.