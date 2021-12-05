Project Santa: For Owasso father, family, adjusting to life after work accident 'extremely hard'

Chris Hopkins doesn’t remember the moment of impact.
But what it felt like when he came to, after falling 20 feet on to solid concrete, is something he’ll never forget.
“I blacked out and when I woke up I was on the ground, my arm under me, legs out, things poking me all over,” he said.
The pain was everywhere, he added.
Later, at the hospital, doctors would give him the damage report: two broken wrists, a shattered elbow, a pelvis broken in two places and more.
“The collapsed lung was probably the worst thing,” Hopkins said. “It still hurts.”
Three months since the accident, where he fell from the roof of a pole barn he was building, Hopkins is slowly mending.
But the loss of his income has brought on hard times for the family, who were just managing to make ends meet.
Hopkins and Brooke Thomas, who share a mobile home together in Owasso, are raising four young children, including their newest addition, Logan, born in October.
Thomas, still recovering from her pregnancy, takes care of the kids and has been a full-time caregiver for Hopkins, who was unable to walk for several weeks.
Priority No. 1, she said, is keeping up with the car payments.
The family has one vehicle, Thomas said, and “it’s really essential that we keep it.”
Other bills are also piling up.
However, if they can hold on for a few more weeks, at least some help is in sight.
Hopkins has inherited a place in Skiatook, where the family hopes to move soon.
It won’t solve all their problems, Thomas said, but it will be a relief to not have to worry about rent.
‘Never going to be the same’
Hopkins’ left arm still has a long way to go.
A metal plate was installed in his shattered elbow, and he is currently undergoing physical therapy.
But he still has his right arm. And that’s good, because it allows him to hold his 7-week-old son.
Thomas was 31 weeks pregnant when her husband fell. She delivered Oct. 16.
Baby Logan is healthy and happy, and the couple are grateful for that, Thomas said.
But the timing has made things extra hard, adding a few more expenses.
“We go through a lot of diapers,” Thomas said.
Hopkins is having a difficult time emotionally with the situation. He’s worked hard all of his life, he said.
“I was raised around a dairy farm,” he said. “Milked over a hundred-plus cows a day. It’s not a bad way to grow up. Teaches you a lot about life.”
He brought the same work ethic to his job building pole barns.
He helped build barns for storage , livestock and even some for use as homes.
As things stand, though, Hopkins fears his days of hard work are over.
Even when he heals, “I’m never going to be the same,” he said, shaking his head.
“It’s been extremely hard. Extremely hard,” he added, not being able to work and support the family.
Thomas said: “Chris has always been the one to take care of everyone. Now he can’t, and that’s hard.”
“But I tell him we’ll be OK,” she added. “And we will.”
Donate to Project Santa
Donations may be made by sending a check or money order to Project Santa, c/o Tulsa World, P.O. Box 1770, Tulsa, OK 74102.
To donate online, go to tinyurl.com/ysvp9dm6. Scroll down to the “My donation is to support” dropdown menu, click and choose “Tulsa World Project Santa.”
Contributions to the 2021 Project Santa campaign total $45,560 to date.
