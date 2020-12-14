Project Santa: COVID-19 throws family into prolonged struggle with jobs, health concerns

"Our kids' anxiety has been higher trying to explain to them how this works," Carrie said. "Especially our 17-year-old; he's high-functioning autistic, but there's a lot of things with feelings and emotions that he doesn't understand.

"So it became trying to go over it with him and explain this is why this is happening when you really don't know the answer yourself."

All the while, Alexander had a surgery suddenly pushed back because of COVID-19. Alexander has Chiari malformation type one, where part of his brain tissue extends into his spinal canal and causes significant headaches from interfering with spinal fluid flow.

Alexander previously had brain surgery to fix the condition, but in doing so the spinal fluid flow rose too much, suddenly putting him into idiopathic intracranial hypertension. Before COVID-19, doctors planned to fix this in June with a shunt to drain the fluid and relieve pressure.

Doctors pushed the procedure back to September, and the family made several trips to Little Rock, Arkansas. The recovery took longer than expected, and medical bills, though covered through Carrie's insurance, still take their toll.