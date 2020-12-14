Project Santa: COVID-19 throws family into prolonged struggle with jobs, health concerns

The Cobb family turned a corner in March, moving into a new house in east Tulsa to make more room for the family of nine.
But three weeks later, like much of the world, the wheels came off.
"We moved in March 1," William Cobb said. "And March 20, I lost my job."
A kitchen manager at Logan's Roadhouse, he was furloughed as bars and restaurants closed up. Then came a battle to get unemployment benefits, a battle Cobb only won when Logan's laid him off as its parent company went through bankruptcy.
Carrie Cobb, though able to maintain her health insurance, saw her hours plummet to about 25 a week.
"It was a little scary there for a little bit," William said.
While the family's material concerns continued to mount, isolation from the world took its toll on the household.
Six of the Cobbs' seven sons are still at home: William Jr., 23, Christian, 20, Alexander, 19, Jaden, 17, Gavin, 15, and Peyton, 9. The family eventually established a routine: dinner at 6, movies or board games by 7 — every night of the week.
After about five weeks, William said they were running out of movies, games and patience. With everyone suddenly confined to quarters, it soon became a sort of triage to address needs as the pandemic continued.
"Our kids' anxiety has been higher trying to explain to them how this works," Carrie said. "Especially our 17-year-old; he's high-functioning autistic, but there's a lot of things with feelings and emotions that he doesn't understand.
"So it became trying to go over it with him and explain this is why this is happening when you really don't know the answer yourself."
All the while, Alexander had a surgery suddenly pushed back because of COVID-19. Alexander has Chiari malformation type one, where part of his brain tissue extends into his spinal canal and causes significant headaches from interfering with spinal fluid flow.
Alexander previously had brain surgery to fix the condition, but in doing so the spinal fluid flow rose too much, suddenly putting him into idiopathic intracranial hypertension. Before COVID-19, doctors planned to fix this in June with a shunt to drain the fluid and relieve pressure.
Doctors pushed the procedure back to September, and the family made several trips to Little Rock, Arkansas. The recovery took longer than expected, and medical bills, though covered through Carrie's insurance, still take their toll.
"When you don't have a whole lot coming in and the travel, when you're trying to allocate what goes where," Carrie said. "You're clearly going to choose your child over anything."
Alexander has since mostly recovered from the surgery and has a part-time job working remotely. William is still job-hunting.
With only a few weeks to go and maybe, just maybe, an end to the worst of the pandemic on the horizon in 2021, the Cobbs are ready to put this year behind them.
"It sure will be nice to get back to a sort-of normal functioning household," William said. "We've pretty much seen it all this year. I'll be glad when 2020's over, that's for sure."
Donate to Project Santa
Donations may be made by sending a check or money order to Project Santa, c/o Tulsa World, P.O. Box 1770, Tulsa, OK 74102, or online at bit.ly/tulsaprojectsanta.
