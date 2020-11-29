Project Santa: Annual effort to help families in need returns with $300,000 goal

The Project Santa holiday fund drive, an annual partnership between the Tulsa World and the Salvation Army to support area families going through hard times, kicks off Sunday with a goal of $300,000.

Every Sunday, Tuesday and Thursday through the holiday season, the World will feature stories about some of the families being helped through the fund.

“In these particularly trying times, we are delighted to continue our longstanding commitment to both Project Santa and the communities we serve,” said Bernie Heller, Tulsa World president.

“Our goal has been and will remain to be of service to our friends and neighbors throughout the area.”

More than 1,500 area households are aided annually through the family assistance fund, which is administered by the Salvation Army. All money raised is distributed in the form of vouchers and material gifts.

“The coronavirus pandemic has left many families struggling to find their way,” said Maj. Mark Harwell, Salvation Army Tulsa area commander.

“Project Santa not only provides critical support to help families regain their financial footing, it also brightens their holiday season and instills renewed hope within them.”