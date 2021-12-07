Project Santa: Amid hard times, Tulsa couple thankful for their 'miracle baby'

The small scar on his chin is not easy to see at first glance.
But Lemmy Sullivan is well aware it’s there.
“Oh, he’s proud. He was showing it off at first,” Jessica Hollock said of her 2-year-old son, who recently fell while playing and cut his face.
“It took four stitches at the hospital,” she said, adding that it happened during a visit with family over fall break.
Naturally, Hollock’s maternal instincts won’t allow her to be as happy about the scar as Lemmy is.
But still, she can’t help but appreciate what it means in the bigger picture.
For the first few months of his life, she and Blake Sullivan had no guarantees that their son would ever run and play like most Tulsa children.
There were no guarantees, even, that he would survive.
Lemmy was born prematurely Nov. 12, 2019, after Hollock suffered a full placental abruption just 26 weeks into the pregnancy.
Delivered by emergency C-section, Lemmy weighed just over 1 pound at birth and was suffering from oxygen deprivation. He would go on to spend the first three months of his life in neonatal intensive care at the Children’s Hospital at Saint Francis.
It was touch and go for the first few weeks, Sullivan said.
“It was terrifying. He was really struggling,” he said of his son, who had various heart and lung complications.
“At one point,” he added, “I pretty much came out and asked the doctor ‘Is he going to make it?’ And the answer I got was, ‘We don’t know.’”
Ultimately, the decision was made to perform surgery to close an opening in Lemmy’s heart.
A doctor inserted an implant via a new procedure that had only recently gained federal approval.
“It was really a last-ditch effort,” Sullivan said.
But it worked, he added. Lemmy turned the corner and began to improve.
A few weeks later, the couple was finally able to take their son home.
“It was wonderful,” Sullivan said. “That had been the worst part, having to leave the hospital without him every day.”
‘Anxious mom’
Since coming home, Lemmy, who initially had to wear a heart and respiratory monitor, has continued to progress.
There have been a few scares and setbacks. In November 2020, he developed a cough and tested positive for COVID.
But, thankfully, he weathered the symptoms and recovered.
Today, Lemmy weighs 30 pounds and recently began therapy to help him catch up on his speech development.
For his parents, who are also raising Hollock’s 5-year-old daughter, Charlie, the trials of the past two years have been complicated by economic hardship.
Hollock worked previously but has devoted herself full time to Lemmy’s care.
She hopes to find good, affordable day care for Lemmy soon so she can return to work.
At the same time, she’s hesitant to leave him.
“I’m an anxious mom, anyway, and even more so now,” she said.
Meanwhile, Sullivan tries to support the family through his work as an apprentice electrician. He’s three years in and needs another year to make journeyman.
With the challenges they’ve overcome, the couple hope they can be an encouragement to others.
Hollock has connected on Facebook with other mothers of NICU babies who share their experiences.
“We weren’t prepared for this,” Sullivan said. “We could never have seen it coming. I know there are many that find themselves in that situation.”
The family still faces many unknowns in the months ahead.
However, they can’t help but pause and take stock of how far they’ve come.
For Sullivan, it’s pure joy, he said, to see his son running and playing, even when he’s being a little too loud sometimes.
“I love it. I just love it,” he said, laughing.
“He’s my miracle baby,” Hollock added. “That’s what I call him.”
<&rule>
<&rdpStrong>Donate to Project Santa
Donations may be made by sending a check or money order to Project Santa, c/o Tulsa World, P.O. Box 1770, Tulsa, OK 74102.
To donate online, go to tinyurl.com/ysvp9dm6. Scroll down to the “My donation is to support” dropdown menu, click and choose “Tulsa World Project Santa.”