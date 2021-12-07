Project Santa: Amid hard times, Tulsa couple thankful for their 'miracle baby'

The small scar on his chin is not easy to see at first glance.

But Lemmy Sullivan is well aware it’s there.

“Oh, he’s proud. He was showing it off at first,” Jessica Hollock said of her 2-year-old son, who recently fell while playing and cut his face.

“It took four stitches at the hospital,” she said, adding that it happened during a visit with family over fall break.

Naturally, Hollock’s maternal instincts won’t allow her to be as happy about the scar as Lemmy is.

But still, she can’t help but appreciate what it means in the bigger picture.

For the first few months of his life, she and Blake Sullivan had no guarantees that their son would ever run and play like most Tulsa children.

There were no guarantees, even, that he would survive.

Lemmy was born prematurely Nov. 12, 2019, after Hollock suffered a full placental abruption just 26 weeks into the pregnancy.