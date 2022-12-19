Project Santa: After two strokes, Tulsa woman 'lucky to be alive' but struggling to make ends meet

It was once she had a second stroke that Tammy Tipton realized she needed to ask for help.

Even after weeks of therapy to regain the ability to speak and walk, Tipton, 52, was having trouble using the left side of her body.

A neighbor who had pitched in by walking Tipton's two dogs each day had moved away. Her employer, Waffle House, had invited her back to work at a slower location, but her hours are limited due to a pending disability application. Tipton worried about making rent.

She said some residents of her apartment complex had received assistance through a local nonprofit and encouraged her to reach out to see what opportunities might be available. Someone told her about 211, the hotline to get connected with local resources, and that's how she found The Salvation Army.

"It brought me to tears, thinking, 'I don’t deserve this; I’ve only had two strokes. There’s people in need more than I am,'" Tipton said after a recent call from the Tulsa agency.

Tipton, who also has been diagnosed with congestive heart failure, was at work early this past summer when she noticed that she wasn't feeling well. She couldn't keep anything in her left hand, and a co-worker said her face was drooping on the left side.

That stroke was the beginning of a scary journey for Tipton, whose second stroke came only a month later.

"I was at home asleep, and something startled me awake," she said. "I had a hard time getting out of bed, didn’t connect the dots. I got out of bed and fell directly to the floor. I thought my left side went to sleep."

Tipton said she pulled herself across the floor and managed to make it to her neighbor's house.

"I told her, ‘I may have had a stroke.'"

Her first stroke left her hospitalized for three days. The second kept her in the hospital three weeks.

"They told me I was very lucky to still be alive," Tipton said.

She was moved from the hospital to an Oklahoma City rehabilitation center, where she spent two weeks learning to walk and talk again. She still needs a cane, though she can't use it at work, and will soon start another round of physical therapy to deal with ongoing balance issues.

"I still have trouble taking care of myself and have to keep pushing through," Tipton said.

She recently dealt with the additional headache of having her wallet stolen out of her car. She has to get a new Social Security card and is still waiting for a replacement card for SNAP — or Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program — benefits.

"I felt overwhelmed," she said.

Tipton, who went back to work about a month ago at the Waffle House in Catoosa, said her hope is to become financially independent again. But as she can only work afternoons Monday through Wednesday, she expressed overwhelming gratitude for the assistance from The Salvation Army.

"I just can’t believe how much they’ve helped me," she said.