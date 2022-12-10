Preparations for Saturday's Tulsa Christmas Parade

Tyler Rigney and Chris Curtis with 6dotscenic work on the Santa float Friday for the Tulsa Christmas Parade. The 96th edition of the downtown parade, sponsored by American Waste Control, steps off at 11 a.m. Saturday in front of the PSO building on Sixth Street between Cincinnati and Detroit avenues. The route turns north on Boston Avenue to Third Street and then south down Boulder Avenue to finish at Fifth Street. This year’s “Art Deco the Halls” theme celebrates the city’s rich history of the architectural style dating back to the 1920s.