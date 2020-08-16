A new watchdog agency established with great fanfare by Senate President Pro Tem Greg Treat, R-Oklahoma City, and House Speaker Charles McCall, R-Atoka, announced its initial work plan last week.
Headed by former lawmaker Mike Jackson, the Legislative Office of Fiscal Transparency set as its first priority a review of the Oklahoma Employment Security Commission.
During the massive layoffs of the COVID-19 pandemic, the OESC has gone from little-known and largely ignored to overwhelmed as it has tried to process an unprecedented number of unemployment insurance claims using an outdated system amid what appears to have been widespread fraud.
According to its work plan, LOFT intends to assess and report on the OESC within 100 days.
Other priorities include an assessment of the Board of Equalization’s revenue forecasts and the state’s handling of the COVID-19 crisis.
Longer term undertakings include examinations of the Tobacco Settlement Endowment Trust, the County Roads and Bridges Program and Oklahoma’s Promise scholarship program.
Cherokee Nation: Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. proposed several pieces of legislation and appointed a Tribal Sovereignty Protection Commission last week in light of the U.S. Supreme Court’s McGirt decision, which found the Muscogee (Creek) Nation’s physical boundaries were never disestablished.
Although that decision involved the Muscogee (Creek) Nation, legal authorities say it likely has implications for the Cherokee, Choctaw, Chickasaw and Seminole nations as well.
“This court decision is the largest victory for Indian Country in our lifetime, but also represents new challenges for the Cherokee Nation, so we are preparing vigorously for what we anticipate is coming,” Hoskin said in a written statement.
State, federal and tribal officials are trying to sort out what the decision means in terms of judicial jurisdictions and in other areas such as taxation and property rights.
Don’t mind him: State House Minority Leader Emily Virgin, D-Norman, asked the members of the Oklahoma congressional delegation to ignore Gov. Kevin Stitt‘s statement that Oklahoma does not need any more federal COVID-19 relief.
Six of Oklahoma’s seven members are, like Stitt, Republicans.
“The needs of Oklahomans are many,” Virgin said in a letter to the delegation. “We respectfully ask that you ignore the governor’s misguided comments and do what is in your power to bring this money home.”
Last week in Broken Arrow, Stitt said he doesn’t want the federal government to provide states more assistance because some are in worse shape than Oklahoma and he doesn’t want to bail them out.
In a somewhat similar vein, U.S. Sen. James Lankford said some Republicans believe congressional Democrats are trying to tap COVID-19 relief to pay off state debts unrelated to the pandemic.
Elections and campaigns: In-person absentee voting for the Aug. 25 elections begins Thursday.
• Former University of Tulsa and University of Arkansas basketball coach Nolan Richardson endorsed mayoral candidate Greg Robinson.
• Emily’s List endorsed 10 Oklahoma legislative candidates, including incumbent representatives Denise Brewer and Meloyde Blancett and Senate candidate Jo Anna Dossett, all of Tulsa, and House candidate Susan Carle Young of Claremore.
• A political action committee connected to congressional Republican leadership said it’s committed $3.6 million to advertising to defeat Democratic 5th District Congresswoman Kendra Horn.
Bottom lines: Former Tulsa County Democratic Party Secretary and long-time activist Marsha Coyle died Aug. 10. ... The Metropolitan Tulsa Transit Authority received a $3.2 federal million grant for the 11th Street rapid transit line and for other improvements. ... State Rep. Andy Fugate, D-Oklahoma City, said the Department of Corrections is realizing at least $24 million in identified savings from criminal justice reform measures and called on legislative leaders to dedicate that amount to mental health and substance abuse treatment as required by state law. ... The OESC announced it’s opening a new Oklahoma City field office two blocks from the Capitol. ... The Corporation Commission received more than $1.2 million in Environmental Protection Agency grants to protect groundwater from injection wells and underground storage tanks. ... Gov. Kevin Stitt has been given the “U.S. Wind Champion” award by the American Wind Energy Association.
Featured video