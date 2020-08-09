Gov. Kevin Stitt was asked last week by the Oklahoma League of Women Voters to quickly clarify absentee voting rules for the Nov. 3 general election.
“Our experience with education efforts related to absentee voting show that many voters lack confidence that they know how to complete all the steps to avoid rejection of their ballots,” chapter President Jan Largent wrote in a letter to Stitt.
Unlike some states, Oklahoma does not require a reason for voting by absentee ballot, but the procedures for requesting, completing and submitting the ballots are somewhat complicated.
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, those procedures were altered somewhat for the June 30 and Aug. 25 elections, but it has not been decided whether those changes will be in effect for the general election.
Continuing the current special procedures requires an emergency declaration from Stitt.
The League of Women Voters’ letter warned of a “fiasco” if the situation is not clarified, and soon.
“We see no indications that the conditions created by the COVID-19 crisis will improve before Nov. 3, particularly as they affect the ability of citizens (especially those most vulnerable to the virus) to safely vote,” Largent wrote. “It will be difficult, if not impossible, to educate voters effectively if the rules are in flux during the next 90 days.”
Voting by mail has been on the rise in recent years but spiked significantly this year because of COVID-19. The League of Women Voters noted that 80% of the mail ballots rejected from the June 30 election were because of late delivery to local election boards.
CARES: The city of Tulsa is getting $30 million of the $250 million in CARES Act funding announced last week by Gov. Kevin Stitt. City officials expect to announce this week how the money will be spent.
Researcher appointed: The University of Oklahoma’s head researcher was appointed to the Pentagon’s Defense Science Board.
Tomás Díaz de la Rubia, OU’s vice president for research and partnerships, was appointed to a one-year term on the 48-member board, which advises the military on a wide range of matters.
Meetings and events: The Tulsa County Democratic Party will have mail-in ballot “drive-through notary” events at its headquarters, 3939 E. 31st St., from 6-8 p.m. the next two Tuesdays and 10 am. to noon the next three Saturdays.
Signs Across America, a national motor vehicle relay in support of Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden, will pass through southern Oklahoma on Friday.
Elections and Campaigns: Mayoral candidate Greg Robinson will hold a virtual campaign event with former Texas Congressman Beto O’Rourke at 5 p.m. Wednesday at facebook.com/gregfortulsa.
• Second District Congressman Markwayne Mullin endorsed Justin Jackson in the state Senate District 5 Republican runoff.
• Roll Call says 5th District Congresswoman Kendra Horn is no longer the most endangered member of the House of Representatives. The Oklahoma City Democrat is now third, behind Republican Mike Garcia of California and Democrat Xochitl Torres Small of New Mexico
• The two Republicans still contending for Horn’s job, state Sen. Stephanie Bice, R-Oklahoma City, and businesswoman Terry Neese, achieved “contender” status in the campaign arm of the congressional Republicans’ Young Guns program.
Bottom Lines: Kelly Williams was named interim director of the Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority. ... State Rep. Jason Lowe, D-Oklahoma City, announced a coalition to address eviction.
