Police: Suspect shoots at police officer during pursuit

Two men led officers on a foot pursuit and one reportedly fired shots at a Tulsa police officer.

Around 7 a.m. Thursday, Officers responded to a suspicious activity call. They found Demario Morrison and Yitwan Gipson who reportedly matched the description of the call and conducted a pedestrian check at the 7600 block of South Quebec Place, according to a Tulsa Police Department Facebook post.

Both suspects reportedly fled on foot which led to a pursuit. Morrison allegedly fired two rounds at the police officer. The officer stopped chasing Morrison and took Gipson into custody, police said.

A perimeter was established and Morrison was subsequently taken into custody. Both suspects reportedly had a pistol. Gipson threw his down shortly before being apprehended and officers recovered an alleged stolen pistol out of Broken Arrow from Morrison, police said.

None of the officers involved were injured.

