Police seek suspect information after man fatally stabbed Monday night

A man was stabbed in east Tulsa and died from his injuries.
About 11 p.m. Monday, police responded to a an automobile collision call with injuries at the 6500 block of East Admiral Place. Officers discovered that it was actually a stabbing, according to a Tulsa Police Department news release.
The victim of the stabbing was transported to a hospital and died due to his injuries. There is no information on the suspect at this time, police said.
Police asked that anyone who was near the intersection of Admiral and Sheridan Road between 10:45 p.m. and 11 p.m. and who have any information to contact police.
The man's death was the 29th homicide in the city this year, police said.