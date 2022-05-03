 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Police searching for suspects in rolling gun battle

71st and Mingo map

Map shows the approximate location of a rolling gun battle Sunday night.

 Michael Dekker

Multiple shots were fired during a rolling gun battle in southeast Tulsa.

Around 8:15 p.m. Sunday, police responded to a call of multiple shots fired on 71st Street west of Mingo Road, according to a Tulsa Police Department Facebook post.

A Chevrolet Camaro was left on the scene with damage from multiple rounds that hit the hood, front bumper and windshield. The car was previously reported as stolen, according to police.

No one was hit in the shootout that police are aware of. Witnesses say a man was shooting on the hood of the Camaro while it was moving and he was thrown from the car during a sharp left turn, police said.

There is an investigation to find those involved in the shootout, and detectives are reviewing surveillance video to develop leads, according to police.

Anyone with information about the shootout is asked to call Tulsa Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS.

Staff Writer

I’m a breaking news reporter, covering crime and other spot news. I graduated from the University of Missouri with a journalism degree in 2021 before joining the Tulsa World. Send tips to news@tulsaworld.com

