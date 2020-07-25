East Tulsa homicide.jpg

Tulsa's latest homicide, police said, occurred Saturday evening near Admiral Place and 193rd Street. KELSY SCHLOTTHAUER/Tulsa World 

 

Tulsa police are investigating the city's 43rd reported homicide of the year. 

The latest death, police said, occurred Saturday evening near Admiral Place and 193rd Street. 

This is a developing story. Check back at tulsaworld.com for updates.

