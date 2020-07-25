Tulsa police are investigating the city's 43rd reported homicide of the year.
The latest death, police said, occurred Saturday evening near Admiral Place and 193rd Street.
This is a developing story. Check back at tulsaworld.com for updates.
Kelsy graduated Oklahoma State University with a degree in multimedia journalism and joined the Tulsa World in 2019.
