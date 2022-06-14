 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Police arrest suspect in Tulsa's 38th homicide

  • Updated
  • 0

Police arrested a suspect on complaints of first-degree murder and first-degree burglary in west Tulsa, according to Tulsa police.

Michael Buttrey, 48, died from a gunshot wound to the torso after a shooting occurred Sunday night in the 1600 block of West 59th Street, according to police.

Darrin Corrie, 17, turned himself in on to police custody at the Riverside division on Monday in connection to Tulsa's 38th homicide this year, according to a Tulsa Police Department news release.

ashley.jones@tulsaworld.com

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Staff Writer

I’m a breaking news reporter, covering crime and other spot news. I graduated from the University of Missouri with a journalism degree in 2021 before joining the Tulsa World. Send tips to news@tulsaworld.com

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Motherless baby manatee rescued in sweet video from Belize

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert