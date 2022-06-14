Police arrest suspect in Tulsa's 38th homicide

Police arrested a suspect on complaints of first-degree murder and first-degree burglary in west Tulsa, according to Tulsa police.
Michael Buttrey, 48, died from a gunshot wound to the torso after a shooting occurred Sunday night in the 1600 block of West 59th Street, according to police.
Darrin Corrie, 17, turned himself in on to police custody at the Riverside division on Monday in connection to Tulsa's 38th homicide this year, according to a Tulsa Police Department news release.
Ashley Jones
Staff Writer
I’m a breaking news reporter, covering crime and other spot news. I graduated from the University of Missouri with a journalism degree in 2021 before joining the Tulsa World. Send tips to news@tulsaworld.com
