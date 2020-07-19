Correction: The Oklahoma Highway Patrol originally had the incorrect first name of the pedestrian who was struck. The story has been corrected.
A pedestrian was struck and killed on an interstate in Sequoyah County on Saturday, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported.
Troopers continue to investigate what happened in the crash about 6:55 p.m. on Interstate 40 eastbound north of Moffett but say it led to the death of John Rabe, 55, of Greenwood, Arkansas.
The incident occurred just west of the Oklahoma-Arkansas state line, adjacent to Forth Smith, Arkansas.
Rabe was taken to a Fort Smith hospital and succumbed to his injuries about an hour later, according to the report.
Other factors of the crash, such as the other parties involved and what could've caused the collision, remain under investigation, the report states.