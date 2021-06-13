Party-starved Tulsans show out to release 'pent up energy' after iconic race's one-year hiatus

Donald Marsh, another Heartland Farms employee, had only been in Tulsa for three days at the time of Sunday's race. The event, however, made him feel as though he was an established and welcome member of the community.

"Honestly, I'm out here getting hooked by this heat, but for the atmosphere I don't even mind it," Marsh said. "The people are good, everybody's having a good time out here. I've only been here three days, but I feel like I've been here 30 years — and I'm only 23, so that's saying a lot."

The event offers something special for those Tulsans less inclined to party as well, Tulsa resident Desiree Clarke said.

"They just do it every year, and it's (especially impactful) this year because they didn't do it last year because of coronavirus," Clarke said. "Getting to see a bunch of people come in from different states and compete, it's good, it's fun."

Like Bummel, Saied said he hopes the event's return is a sign of recovery and reconnection for Tulsa.

"It really is a huge mark of things getting back to normal, the fact that this is happening," Saied said. "Tulsa's probably a more vaccinated place than a lot of places in the state, so it feels like things are getting back to normal."

Blake Douglas 918-924-6088 blake.douglas@tulsaworld.com Twitter: @Blake_Doug918

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.