OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma Turnpike Authority on Tuesday voted to raise the maximum speed limits to 80 mph on rural portions of some turnpikes.
It will be a while before new speed limit signs are posted. Oklahoma Highway Patrol will enforce existing speed limits until the new signs are in place, a spokeswoman said.
The new speed limits affect 104 miles of road, according to a news release.
"With today’s approval, work can begin to manufacture and install the new 80 mph signs for each of these corridors," officials said in the release. "This process could take several months to complete."
The current maximum speed limit is 75 mph. The recent passage of House Bill 1071 set the stage for statewide studies on potential maximum speed limit increases to 80 mph on rural turnpikes and 75 mph on rural interstates that are not turnpikes.
Among the areas that will see the change is a 13-mile stretch of the Turner Turnpike in Creek County, from milepost 203 to milepost 216, within the newly constructed six-lane section that extends from Sapulpa to 6 miles east of Bristow.
The Oklahoma Turnpike Authority and the Oklahoma Transportation Commission considered several factors, including roadway geometry, sight distance, collision history, traffic flows, tolling operations, roadway surface and existing speed patterns before making their recommendations.
Existing maximum speed limits in urban areas will not change but could be considered in the future.
Other turnpikes that will see speed limit increases to 80 mph:
• The Muskogee Turnpike from milepost 2 to milepost 33, covering 31 miles from Broken Arrow to Muskogee.
• The Cherokee Turnpike, 25 miles from milepost 3 just west of Locust Grove to milepost 28 near Oklahoma 10.
• The Indian Nation Turnpike from milepost 93 to milepost 104, covering 11 miles from Interstate 40 to Oklahoma 9.
• The H.E. Bailey Turnpike (Norman Spur), approximately 5 miles from milepost 102 to milepost 107 from the H.E. Bailey Turnpike toward Norman.
• The Kickapoo Turnpike under construction in eastern Oklahoma County, approximately 19 miles from milepost 130 to milepost 149 from 1-40 to the Turner Turnpike.
The Oklahoma Transportation Commission on Aug. 3 will consider increasing the speed limit to 75 mph on rural interstates that are not turnpikes, including Interstate 40 from Shawnee east to the Arkansas border and Interstate 35 from the Logan County line to the Kansas border.