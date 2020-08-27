OU to require 'diversity training' for all students, faculty and staff

The University of Oklahoma will require all students, faculty members and employees to take “diversity training,” school officials announced Thursday, describing it as part of a broader effort to create “a place of belonging and emotional growth for all.”
The online course will launch next week and include material five modules addressing topics such as “identities, power, privilege and creating a culture of respect,” the university said.
Students, faculty and staff will have to repeat the course at least once every three years.
“Involving all students, faculty and staff in this new diversity training program reinforces our belief that we all share the responsibility of advancing fundamental change,” said OU President Joseph Harroz Jr.
The university described the training as “self-paced” with “interactive, scenario-based videos where participants’ choices impact the outcome of a narrative.”