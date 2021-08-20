OU government affairs executive director on leave pending investigation

OKLAHOMA CITY — University of Oklahoma Government Affairs Executive Director John Woods is on administrative leave pending an investigation.

On Aug. 6, a woman filed a petition for a protective order against Woods in Cleveland County. An emergency protective order was granted until a hearing on a request for a final protective order can be held on Sept. 2.

The petition alleges that Woods committed a sex offense against the woman in a parking lot on July 27. It alleges that he later harassed and stalked her.

“The university is aware of the allegations and takes all such matters seriously,” a statement from the University of Oklahoma says. “Upon learning of the accusation, the university immediately began an internal investigation.

“Mr. Woods remains on administrative leave pending the university’s investigation.”

The university did not respond to a question concerning whether the leave was paid or unpaid.

Woods’ attorney, Steve Stice, said: “We are going to defend against those allegations strenuously.”