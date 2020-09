OU football: When was the last time the Sooners lost back-to-back games in regular season?

“Just because you're at the University of Oklahoma, you're not invincible. Just because we have history, just because we have previous great players it doesn't mean that we can't take an 'L',” Hall said. “Coach Riley has said to us many times, just because we've won previous championships that it doesn't mean we're defending champs. We're not defending anything. We have a 2020 Big 12 championship to go get.

“So with that being said, we can lose, we are vulnerable, we are not superheroes in any way. But like I previously said, we've got to go out there, we've got to execute better.”

The Sooners have won 40 consecutive regular-season games following a loss to possess the nation’s longest active streak. The second-best mark is from Alabama, which hasn’t lost back-to-back regular-season games since 2007.

Riley has also praised the way the team has responded to losses following regular-season losses while he’s been the head coach.

In 2017, OU bounced back from a 38-31 loss to Iowa State with a 29-24 victory over Texas.

In 2018, the Sooners fell 48-45 to Texas and rallied for a 52-27 victory at TCU.

Last season, Oklahoma fell 48-41 at Kansas State and rebounded with a 42-41 home win over Iowa State.