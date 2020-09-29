OU football: T.J. Pledger says DeMarco Murray brings 'juice' to running backs room

T.J. Pledger’s football life has changed over the past 10 months.
The Oklahoma running back was thrust into work at the Peach Bowl and has rocketed up the depth chart after an opt-out (Kennedy Brooks), a transfer (Trey Sermon) and a suspension (Rhamondre Stevenson).
During a Tuesday interview, the junior was asked if he’d embraced his leadership role.
“I’ve seen myself take on that role, being the oldest guy out there right now and trying to lead by example,” Pledger said. “(I’m) trying to lead by example and just come out there every day on the practice field and continue to work hard and keep them young guys going. Coach (DeMarco) Murray has definitely made it an easy transition.”
The Sooners are trying to find its groove after returning just 20.4% of its rushing yards from last season.
Heading into Saturday’s 11 a.m. game at Iowa State, the rushing attack is paced by Seth McGowan (22 carries for 134 yards), Pledger (13-41) and Marcus Major (11-31).
Jeremiah Hall said Pledger has been ready to accept the leadership role needed at this time.
“T.J. has been that definition. T.J. has never once complained about what's been going on around him,” Hall said. “Every day he shows up to practice, even the past couple years building up to this moment, these past couple games for him, he's always been ready. Whether that be behind Trey Sermon, whether that be behind Kennedy Brooks, no matter the situation he's one of those guys that have continuously been prepared to play and his time is now. It's showing and I'm proud of him.”
Pledger wouldn’t answer if he’s been frustrated during a college career that’s included an injury before the 2019 season. As a freshman, he had 30 carries for 179 yards. Last season, the running back had 10 carries for 65 yards. He also had eight kickoff returns.
“I would definitely say I've been through every emotion in college football,” Pledger said. “Ups and downs, from being injured to having good camps and really not having the season turn out my way, but I always keep faith. I've got a very strong support system at home. My family, God, I've always leaned on them when I've been through hard times and they kept me going.
“The game's gonna test you and if you really love the game like we all say we do, you're gonna go through ups and downs. The main thing for me is to keep fighting and always seeing the (light) at the end of the tunnel.”
Pledger also gave some insight to Murray, who is in his first season as OU’s running backs coach.
“Juice. He's brought everything to the table, honestly. It's been a blessing to have him as our coach,” Pledger said. “Every day we come in and learn something new, we learn about the game of football outside of just the running back area, but defenses and different positions. He's opened our eyes up to a lot of different aspects of the game of football that has been a pleasure to be a part of so far.
“I always say mostly just pushing me harder to new levels and new heights that he sees in me, just allowing me to say my voice to the younger guys and be able to talk to them and push them.”
There have been plenty of big names – including Murray – who have come from the running backs room.
Is the current crew looking toward being the next great player?
“I would say we definitely understand the standard that is here, and we’ve all been here with guys that were great and put the team on their backs,” Pledger said. “I think everybody’s gonna fall into their own role and understanding that everybody has to play their role and throughout the season, people will continue to fit in their roles and people will blossom and I think it’ll come out perfect.”
