OU football: T.J. Pledger says DeMarco Murray brings 'juice' to running backs room

Pledger wouldn’t answer if he’s been frustrated during a college career that’s included an injury before the 2019 season. As a freshman, he had 30 carries for 179 yards. Last season, the running back had 10 carries for 65 yards. He also had eight kickoff returns.

“I would definitely say I've been through every emotion in college football,” Pledger said. “Ups and downs, from being injured to having good camps and really not having the season turn out my way, but I always keep faith. I've got a very strong support system at home. My family, God, I've always leaned on them when I've been through hard times and they kept me going.

“The game's gonna test you and if you really love the game like we all say we do, you're gonna go through ups and downs. The main thing for me is to keep fighting and always seeing the (light) at the end of the tunnel.”

Pledger also gave some insight to Murray, who is in his first season as OU’s running backs coach.