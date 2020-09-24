OU football notebook: Lincoln Riley 'very confident' that Sooners will play Saturday's game

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Riley confident OU will play

In a college football season filled with last-minute postponements and cancellations, is it possible that Saturday’s Kansas State-Oklahoma game could be postponed?

During a Thursday call with beat reporters, OU coach Lincoln Riley says the Sooners are prepared for the 11 a.m. Big 12 opener in Norman.

“I can’t speak for the other team, but I feel very confident that we’ll be able to play a game on Saturday,” Riley said.

Riley was still waiting for Wednesday testing results during the Zoom meeting. There is also a COVID-19 rapid test to be administered on Friday.

On Monday, Kansas State coach Chris Klieman said he was “cautiously optimistic” that his team would have enough players to play the game.

The Big 12 announced football game cancellation thresholds before the season. The minimum number of players needed to play is 53, which is based on the entire roster., including walk-ons. Additional minimum thresholds were established for offensive linemen (7), interior defensive linemen (4) and quarterback (1).

What happens if Riley or an assistant coach gets hit with contact tracing or tests positive? The program has contingency plans in place.