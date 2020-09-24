OU football notebook: Lincoln Riley 'very confident' that Sooners will play Saturday's game

Riley confident OU will play
In a college football season filled with last-minute postponements and cancellations, is it possible that Saturday’s Kansas State-Oklahoma game could be postponed?
During a Thursday call with beat reporters, OU coach Lincoln Riley says the Sooners are prepared for the 11 a.m. Big 12 opener in Norman.
“I can’t speak for the other team, but I feel very confident that we’ll be able to play a game on Saturday,” Riley said.
Riley was still waiting for Wednesday testing results during the Zoom meeting. There is also a COVID-19 rapid test to be administered on Friday.
On Monday, Kansas State coach Chris Klieman said he was “cautiously optimistic” that his team would have enough players to play the game.
The Big 12 announced football game cancellation thresholds before the season. The minimum number of players needed to play is 53, which is based on the entire roster., including walk-ons. Additional minimum thresholds were established for offensive linemen (7), interior defensive linemen (4) and quarterback (1).
What happens if Riley or an assistant coach gets hit with contact tracing or tests positive? The program has contingency plans in place.
“It's almost like the players. You could say well, if the defensive coordinator isn't there then this person's going to call. Well, what if all those guys get nailed on contact trace or if I'm not there, this person's going to be the head coach, well, what if they get nailed with it and two others do too?” Riley said. “We've had to go pretty deep into that. I've also tried not to be unreasonable. We can't run every different scenario. We've got kind of (an idea) where we would start if that happened and then be ready to adjust from there.”
Statement stripe
OU players will wear a black stripe on their helmets in Saturday’s game to help bring awareness to social issues.
Riley said the decision to celebrate unity in one game was from his players.
“That was a way for us, something on our jersey, something on a helmet that we won’t always have, that we won’t have any other games, but we felt like was very cool and appropriate,” Riley said. “And this is one that our players have really been looking forward to, the opportunity to really express how important unity is to us. It’s just kind of a small token, kind of an emblem of what this team has kind of been through and something that’s very, very important to us. Again, the fact that it was led by the players, to me, makes it very, very meaningful.”
Pledger still the starter
Riley was hesitant to say T.J. Pledger would be available for Saturday’s game because two more test results were still needed, but said there is no doubt that the junior is the starting running back.
“No doubt, he's earned that,” Riley said. “He's been our best, most consistent back so I’m excited to see him get his chance. I like a lot of the things that Seth (McGowan) did, I like a lot of the things that Marcus (Major) did. Obviously we'll get a chance here at some point to get Rhamondre (Stevenson) back so I think it can be a very explosive, very deep room.”
Pledger was absent from the season opener. McGowan had a game-high 61 rushing yards, while Major added 31 in OU’s season-opening 48-0 win against Missouri State.
“A lot of that will be these old guys playing the best ball of their lives and these young guys really coming along and being what we think they can be,” Riley said.
On the call
Saturday’s game will be broadcast on Fox.
Gus Johnson (play-by-play), Joel Klatt (analyst) and Jenny Taft (sideline) will be on the call.
