OU football notebook: Lincoln Riley says losses 'suck' and 'hurt like hell' but looking forward to upcoming challenge

There were also a couple of pass protection breakdowns in one-on-one situations that impacted the offense.

“It was good to play a couple of other guys that I think are going to be contributors for us as the year goes on and I think we’ve got more competition in that room,” Riley said, referring to players like true freshmen Anton Harrison and Andrew Raym. “You know us. We’ve got a pretty high expectation of that group. They were good but we need them to be better.”

Juggling roles

Riley joined the Oklahoma staff in 2015 as the team’s offensive coordinator. He was promoted to head coach in 2017.

Can doing both jobs detract from handling the other one, especially in tight football games?

Riley doesn’t think so.

“Now, each and every week do I come back just like a player and say are there things I can do better? Yes. Sometimes those things are in-game decisions, but most in-game decisions are made well before you ever get to the game,” Riley said. “It’s the preparation and the overall mentality of the team going into it. There are things with this team I need to do a better job with.