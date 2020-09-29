OU football notebook: Lincoln Riley says losses 'suck' and 'hurt like hell' but looking forward to upcoming challenge

Lincoln Riley suffered his first September loss as Oklahoma’s head coach last weekend. What stings him is it was in the Big 12 opener.
Kansas State rallied from a 21-point deficit late in the third quarter to stun the Sooners 38-35.
The early season setback reminds him of his second season as offensive coordinator when the Sooners started 1-2 after losses to Houston and Ohio State in 2016.
“This year is different, just that we're into conference so quick and what's going on,” Riley said on Tuesday during his weekly Zoom call with reporters. “I don't know. The losses, they all suck, and they all hurt like hell. And you just really kind of test your insides to go fight back. Despite the disappointment, I have zero doubt in what we can be. And that we've just got to work harder, do better to get there and that we will get there. It's a great challenge.”
Riley said he’s lost sleep this week looking back at the loss during a hard week, but looks forward to his team getting back on the field against Iowa State at 6:30 p.m. Saturday.
“These aren’t ever easy. They test you. I look forward to the challenge. Each deal is a challenge in it’s own way,” Riley said. “I’d rather not have this challenge. But I look forward to it, our team looks forward to it, our players look forward to it. It’s what it is. It’s our reality right now. We have to deal with it.
“So no, it’s not all fun and smiles. It’s not fun at all. But the climb back up can be fun if we do it the right way. But we’re gonna have to really, really push and really grind, each and every one of us, to get that done.”
O-line issues
Oklahoma had its struggles on the offensive line against Kansas State, but Riley found some confidence-building plays.
“I thought we fit the run game much better than we did in the first game against Missouri State,” Riley said. “So I thought that was a big key. I thought several of the guys individually played quite a bit better than what they did (in the opener).”
The offensive line’s mistakes were glaring, especially with penalties wiping out big plays.
When the Sooners were trailing 38-35 in the fourth quarter, Spencer Rattler had a 25-yard scramble to set the ball up at the K-State 48. But a holding penalty on right guard Tyrese Robinson brought the ball back.
“As far as the negative (on the offensive line), I think the penalties,” Riley said. “A couple of times, we got out of the pocket and put our guys in tough positions, but we got a couple of just unnecessary holding penalties that all seemed to be on pretty big plays, especially on Spencer’s long scramble there at the end.”
There were also a couple of pass protection breakdowns in one-on-one situations that impacted the offense.
“It was good to play a couple of other guys that I think are going to be contributors for us as the year goes on and I think we’ve got more competition in that room,” Riley said, referring to players like true freshmen Anton Harrison and Andrew Raym. “You know us. We’ve got a pretty high expectation of that group. They were good but we need them to be better.”
Juggling roles
Riley joined the Oklahoma staff in 2015 as the team’s offensive coordinator. He was promoted to head coach in 2017.
Can doing both jobs detract from handling the other one, especially in tight football games?
Riley doesn’t think so.
“Now, each and every week do I come back just like a player and say are there things I can do better? Yes. Sometimes those things are in-game decisions, but most in-game decisions are made well before you ever get to the game,” Riley said. “It’s the preparation and the overall mentality of the team going into it. There are things with this team I need to do a better job with.
“Now, I don’t need to do a better job because I’m also the offensive coordinator. I need to do a better job because I need to do a better job. And I certainly can. Being the OC doesn’t have anything to do with that in my mind.”
Six of the Sooners’ last seven games against Big 12 competition has been decided by one score. OU’s average margin of victory has been 5.8 points during that span.
On the call
The Oklahoma-Iowa State game will be broadcast by ABC.
Sean McDonough (play-by-play), Todd Blackledge and Todd McShay (analysts) and Molly McGrath (sideline) will be on the call.
Oklahoma defeated Iowa State 42-41 last season, with Parnell Motley’s interception on a two-point conversion with 24 seconds remaining sealing the victory.
