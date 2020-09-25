OU football: Former Union High School star Pat Fields embraces team captain role this season

Leadership isn’t just the voice that you have inside a program. It’s also producing on the field.

Fields was named an honorable mention All-Big 12 selection by league coaches last season after starting all 14 games at free safety. He was third on the team with 64 total tackles and six tackles for loss.

Defensive coordinator Alex Grinch said Fields’ leadership qualities have accelerated since he joined the coaching staff.

“I think a lot of times what happens with guys, until you’re playing good football, until you’re a consistent member of any organization — but obviously I’ll speak to us defensively — the guys that have the biggest voice are, one, play, and then number two, play at a consistent level,” Grinch said. “It’s very difficult to be a leader if you’re constantly on the roller coaster, in terms of one, doing things right both on and off the field, but number two, if you’re one of those guys that is taking the appropriate opportunities to be a leader, which looks more like a positive role as opposed to a negative role.