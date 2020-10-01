OU football: Drake Stoops making name for himself with Sooners

Drake Stoops is coming off his best game as an Oklahoma wide receiver.

The son of legendary OU coach Bob Stoops had career highs with three catches for 93 yards, which are both career bests. He also had a 32-yard touchdown reception from Spencer Rattler. It was his first scoring reception.

Drake Stoops was absent during the first game with many of his teammates, which was likely for COVID reasons.

“He's been huge. It was important for us. It was definitely a spark to get him back,” OU coach Lincoln Riley said. “That's been one of the positions that we've been hit hardest. We're playing without a lot of people there. And he's done a great job. Stepped in, made some big plays for us, played a lot of snaps.

“No surprise, though. It's what he's done on the practice field. He's a tough player. Really good route runner. Great hands. Competitor. Definitely fun to see him have some success and I'm sure it's just the beginning."

Eric Bailey 918-581-8391 eric.bailey@tulsaworld.com Twitter: @ericbaileyTW

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.