OU football: 'COVID is making every decision for us" when it comes to planning team travel

Oklahoma will play on the road for the first time on Saturday night.

Only essential personnel will join the football team for the trip to Iowa State.

OU coach Lincoln Riley was asked about travel plans for the team, which will stay in a hotel on Friday night before departing for the 6:30 p.m. kickoff.

The plane ride to Ames will have a seating chart, Riley said.

“You always look at that stuff and now you take this into account. COVID is making every decision for us as far as who we take, where people sit, not serving, not having any food or drinks,” Riley said. “Everybody will be masked up. There’s going to be a whole lot to it. Luckily for us, it’s a short plane and we’re used to wearing masks by now.”

The players will have single-person rooms, which is the first time the program has allowed that, to combat COVID-19 concerns. Normally on the road and in bowl games, Riley said, the players are paired to a room.

“A couple of the guys that have tested positive, you could make work, but there's way, way too many questions that you get into that just simply are not worth it,” Riley said. “So really the way we're kind of offsetting that is we're just not taking nearly as many personnel. The only people that are going are the only absolutely essential people to be able to play the game.”

