OU football analysis: Blame can easily be scattered following upset loss to Kansas State

Finding run game necessary

OU only averaged 3.7 yards per rush Saturday. The statistic was only 3.5 yards per rush in the season-opening win against Missouri State.

Take it back to last year’s final two games against Baylor (2.9) and LSU (3.5) and the absence of a rushing attack can become glaring.

When Riley arrived in 2015, the “Air Raid” label came with his offense. But it’s been his rushing attack which has anchored the prolific offense. OU led the nation in yards per rush in 2018 (6.6 yards) and ranked fifth last season (6.0).

OU is still trying to find itself after the loss of Kennedy Brooks (opt out), Trey Sermon (transfer to Ohio State) and Rhamondre Stevenson (suspension).

Through two games, a running back doesn’t have a 15-yard gain. Last season, Oklahoma had six rushes that covered at least 30 yards in the first two games.

Riley was asked about the run game against K-State. The Sooners ended with 130 rushing yards.