STILLWATER — An entire sorority house is under quarantine and isolation at Oklahoma State University.
The university confirmed Saturday that 23 members of Pi Beta Phi tested positive for COVID-19. OSU officials learned of the positive cases Friday night.
Only one member was symptomatic as of Saturday, said Monica Roberts, OSU director of media relations. No members are allowed to leave the off-campus sorority house. One member who lives outside the chapter house tested positive and is now in isolation.
“This was expected,” Roberts said. “When you bring back 20,000 students, there will invariably be more cases related to campus. We’ve prepared for this for five months and have protocols in place to manage the situation. Our priority is the safety and well-being of our campus community and transparency in communications.”