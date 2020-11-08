OSU football: LD Brown helped save the day but receiver Dillon Stoner continues to prove he is reliable when the Cowboys are missing pieces

Backup running back LD Brown was the saving grace for Oklahoma State in Saturday's 20-18 win at Kansas State.
Multiple OSU players, including starting running back Chuba Hubbard, were playing through nagging injuries. That limited Hubbard to just six carries. Brown was also a little banged up but managed to rush for 110 yards on 15 carries, including the 50-yard run that set up Brennan Presley's 9-yard touchdown.
Brown was the biggest difference-maker for an OSU offense that struggled to get things going against the Wildcats. But receiver Dillon Stoner also deserves some credit for being OSU's only offensive bright spot in the first half. In a game where the Cowboys were missing their best receiver, Tylan Wallace, Stoner had his best game of the year.
“We’ve got a veteran group,” Stoner said. “Though we had some guys down, we were able to kind of rally around each other and ultimately come out on top.”
Stoner’s seven receptions were two off his career-high. He caught 50% of OSU’s 14 completed passes on his way to racking up 62 receiving yards. Both are season-highs for Stoner.
Brown got the running game going in the second half, but the Cowboys only had nine total rushing yards in the first half. The OSU offense totaled 83 yards in the first half and Stoner tallied 58 of them with six first-half receptions.
Stoner had a solid game despite not getting any reps at full speed after making the switch to replace Wallace mid-week.
“It was kind of weird with Tylan in that when he got banged up a little bit mid-week, the game plan is already kind of settled in and you expect him to play,” offensive coordinator Kasey Dunn said. “Now all of a sudden someone else, Dillon in this case, is learning what Tylan was supposed to be running. So he’s got limited reps to try and run the same package. You don’t change the package all of a sudden.”
Dunn said the situation reminded him a lot of when Wallace suffered a season-ending knee injury before OSU’s game against TCU last season. Stoner answered the call then. He was the first to step up and volunteer to take Wallace’s spot.
Sean Gleeson, who was the offensive coordinator at the time, explained Stoner’s leadership and confidence in assuming that role in practice.
“His chest perked up and he came right to the middle of the sideline huddle and looked me right in the eye and goes, ‘I’m playing Z,’” Gleeson said last year.
Stoner didn’t have much time to prepare for his new role last season but still caught two touchdown passes in a 34-27 win over TCU. All five of his touchdowns last year came after Wallace’s injury. Stoner had a 150-yard game, a 93-yard game and two 60-yard games in the five games without Wallace.
The fifth-year senior out of Jenks has offered consistent leadership for the Cowboys over the past two years. When the Cowboys are short-handed, Stoner makes plays.
OSU has an off week this week before playing at OU on Nov. 21.
The extra week gives the Cowboys time to get healthy, but if for some reason OSU is short-handed in Norman, Stoner has shown he will be ready to help shoulder the workload.
