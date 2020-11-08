OSU football: LD Brown helped save the day but receiver Dillon Stoner continues to prove he is reliable when the Cowboys are missing pieces

Stoner had a solid game despite not getting any reps at full speed after making the switch to replace Wallace mid-week.

“It was kind of weird with Tylan in that when he got banged up a little bit mid-week, the game plan is already kind of settled in and you expect him to play,” offensive coordinator Kasey Dunn said. “Now all of a sudden someone else, Dillon in this case, is learning what Tylan was supposed to be running. So he’s got limited reps to try and run the same package. You don’t change the package all of a sudden.”

Dunn said the situation reminded him a lot of when Wallace suffered a season-ending knee injury before OSU’s game against TCU last season. Stoner answered the call then. He was the first to step up and volunteer to take Wallace’s spot.

Sean Gleeson, who was the offensive coordinator at the time, explained Stoner’s leadership and confidence in assuming that role in practice.

“His chest perked up and he came right to the middle of the sideline huddle and looked me right in the eye and goes, ‘I’m playing Z,’” Gleeson said last year.