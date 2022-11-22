OSBI: Four ‘executed’ at marijuana grow were Chinese nationals

The four people “executed” at a marijuana grow west of Hennessey this past weekend were Chinese nationals, the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation announced Tuesday.

Kingfisher County deputies found the deceased–three men and one woman–after responding to a reported hostage situation at a marijuana grow operation along North 2760 Road late Sunday, an updated news release states. An additional wounded victim was flown to a hospital.

OSBI’s preliminary investigation found a male suspect entered a building containing “several” employees about 5:45 p.m. and remained there “for a significant amount of time” before carrying out the killings. The agency did not offer any additional details about the “executions” but stated the killings did not appear random.

The agency did not identify the victims pending notification of their next of kin, which it said was hampered by a “significant language barrier,” nor did it identify the suspect.

“Law enforcement believes releasing the identity of the suspect at this time will put additional individuals in danger,” the release states.

The OSBI is investigating the killings at the request of the Kingfisher County Sheriff’s Office.

Hennessey is about 120 miles west of Tulsa.