Organizer: 'We have severe grass roots strength' behind two marijuana petitions

The challenge period for individuals seeking to protest the measures is Wednesday through Oct. 27, Green said.

He said it will be 45 days or so before proponents can start collecting signatures if the measures clear the challenge period.

In the meantime, supporters will be hosting voter registration drives, Green said, adding that only registered voters can sign the petitions to get the measures on the ballot.

He said the legislative process to improve and handle problems with the medical marijuana program has been a failure.

“We don’t believe the Legislature is going to be able to give us the streamlined agency function we need,” Green said.

In the last three or four months, supporters used a public process to craft the language of the two initiative petitions, Green said.

In 2018, 507,582 people voted in favor of SQ 788 while 385,176 opposed it, according to the Oklahoma State Election Board.

Efforts in the past to secure approval for recreational marijuana have failed.

“I think it is a coin flip at best,” Green said of efforts to legalize recreational marijuana.