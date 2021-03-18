Opinion: Oklahoma must inspire and encourage more women into elected office

In 2004, our freshman class represented the largest number of Republican women elected in a single cycle to the Oklahoma State House of Representatives. Five of us were sworn in together, ready to change the course of history and lead a new era in the public square.

Fifteen years later, Oklahoma still ranks 40th in the nation for the number of female members in its state Legislature, and of the 33 women in today’s elected body, 52% are Republicans. The figures do not get any better for Oklahoma when assessing female representation among mayors, county commissioners, district attorneys or Congress.

We must do better, and it starts with one simple launching pad: inspiring and encouraging more women to run for office.

When more women run, more women will win. And when women win, their records demonstrate they are often the most effective leaders, both in times of crisis and in times of progress, as noted in a study published by the University of Chicago last year.

A great example is seen in the most recent election cycle.