Oklahoma's governing body for medical marijuana asked a state judge to revoke a processor's license and assess a $541,000 fine for alleged violations of regulations over pesticides and sales to unlicensed patients.
Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority officials allege that Moon Mix LLC, an Edmond-based processor of medical marijuana, utilized batches of marijuana that had tested for "high levels of potentially dangerous pesticides," according to a motion filed with the Oklahoma State Department of Health Office of Administrative Hearings.
"The investigation revealed flagrant, continuous and willful violations that place the public's health and safety at risk, including evidence that (Moon Mix LLC) unlawfully diverted and sold medical marijuana to unlicensed persons," the motion states.
Officials with Moon Mix were unavailable Wednesday for comment.
The motion filed by the OMMA seeks to have the business' license revoked and fined in excess of $500,000.
Moon Mix products in mid-May were the subject of the OMMA's first product recall since medical marijuana was rolled out in Oklahoma.
Patients were advised then that batch number 158, one of several batches listed in the motion, was unsafe. OMMA officials, in May, said the batch tested above the threshold levels for a fungicide, myclobutanil, which when heated for smoking with cannabis can create toxic gases including hydrogen chloride, hydrogen cyanide and nitrogen oxide.
Moon Mix personnel reportedly informed OMMA officials that "Batch 158 contained scrap stockpiles of flower gathered by Moon Mix and could not account for where or which grow licenses the flower processed into Batch 158 came from," according to the motion.
Moon Mix allegedly purchased dozens of pounds of marijuana throughout 2020 without required testing and sold or transferred the material without testing. Subsequent testing of several of the batches allegedly showed substantially high levels of pesticides.
OMMA officials further allege that Moon Mix sold medical marijuana products to unlicensed individuals. Officials allege this occurred between late December 2019 and April. State officials also allege the Moon Mix personnel bought out-of-state medical marijuana products.
Further alleged in the motion is that Moon Mix irregularly tested their products and maintained irregular documentation.
OMMA officials filed to motion Friday, July 17, and requested a hearing. As of Wednesday, a hearing had not yet been scheduled.