Oklahoma Watch: Fort Sill, Stillwater among state’s COVID-19 hotspots

A military post and a college town were among the top local areas for new coronavirus infections across Oklahoma in the past week.
The Fort Sill ZIP code in southwest Oklahoma had the state’s largest increase in active coronavirus cases, according to an Oklahoma Watch analysis of data from the Oklahoma State Department of Health. The 73503 ZIP code had active cases jump to 178 by Friday, up from 55 active cases a week ago. Fort Sill has had a mask mandate for indoor buildings since July 20.
Ygal Kaufman, a public affairs specialist for the post, said some of the spike could be related to a pocket of infections in a 1-79th Field Artillery training group, which was on the cusp of graduation last week. The post didn’t release the exact numbers of those affected, but Kaufman said they either went into quarantine or sought medical attention.
A Stillwater ZIP code, 74074, saw another 59 active cases in the past week, bringing it to 102 active cases by Friday. Oklahoma State University classes resumed Aug. 17. College administrators and city officials have asked students to heed coronavirus precautions, even as photos and videos circulated on social media showing packed bars and clubs off campus. OSU launched a COVID-19 dashboard earlier this week.