OKLAHOMA CITY — Gaming compacts Gov. Kevin Stitt signed with two tribes are invalid, the Oklahoma Supreme Court ruled Tuesday.
The suit was brought June 4 by Senate Pro Tem Greg Treat, R-Oklahoma City, and House Speaker Charles McCall, R-Atoka.
They challenged Stitt’s ability to bind the state to items in the compacts that are not allowed in state law.
Stitt signed the compacts with the Comanche Nation and Otoe-Missouria Tribes. The compacts were deemed approved by inaction by the U.S. Department of the Interior.
The court ruled that the governor must negotiate compacts within the bounds of the laws enacted.
“The tribal gaming compacts Governor Stitt entered into with the Comanche Nation and Otoe-Missouria Tribes are invalid under Oklahoma law,” the opinion states. “The State of Oklahoma is not and cannot be legally bound by those compacts until such time as the Legislature enacts laws to allow the specific Class III gaming at issue, and in turn, allowing the Governor to negotiate additional revenue.”
The vote was 7-1 with one justice recusing.
“Today’s decision confirms what the tribes have been saying since Gov. Stitt first launched his go-it-alone drive to rewrite our compacts,” said Matthew L. Morgan, Oklahoma Indian Gaming Association chairman. “We believe firmly that the state-tribal relationship works best when we each act within the roles we have under the law.”
Stitt said the decision highlights an apparent conflict between state and federal law, adding that Oklahoma must address the entire gaming framework so all tribes can legally game.
Otoe-Missouria Tribe Chairman John R. Shotton said the Oklahoma Supreme Court doesn’t have jurisdiction to invalidate the compacts.
“We will continue to operate under the remaining terms of our compact pursuant to the severability clause of the compact, and we will refrain from operating any game that is not authorized under state law,” Shotton said.
Comanche Nation Chairman William Nelson, Sr., said the compact is legal under federal law.
“We intend to continue operating under the terms of the compact outside of offering games not currently authored by state law,” he said.
Treat said the issue has always been about preserving the separation of powers.
“When one branch of government acts outside of its authority, the other branches must take steps to restore the balance of power,” Treat said.
A similar second suit filed July 14 by the two legislative leaders is also pending before the state’s high court. It concerns compacts Stitt signed July 1 with the United Keetowah Band of Cherokee Indians and the Kialegee Tribal Town.
Meanwhile, a federal judge is poised to determine if other compacts automatically renewed.
On Dec. 31, some tribes sued Stitt seeking a determination that their compacts automatically renewed. Stitt believes the compacts expired Jan. 1 and is seeking higher exclusivity fees. Tribes pay the state fees for the exclusive right to operate Class III games.
Stitt believes that Class III gaming, which includes slot machines, is no longer legal because the compacts expired.
