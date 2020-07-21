OKLAHOMA CITY — Gaming compacts Gov. Kevin Stitt signed with two tribes are invalid, the Oklahoma Supreme Court ruled Tuesday.
A lawsuit filed by Senate President Pro Tem Greg Treat and House Speaker Charles McCall challenged Stitt’s ability to bind the state to items in the compacts that are not allowed in state law.
Stitt signed the compacts with the Comanche Nation and Otoe-Missouria Tribes. The compacts were deemed approved by the U.S. Department of the Interior.
The court ruled that the governor must negotiate compacts within the bounds of existing laws.
“The tribal gaming compacts Governor Stitt entered into with the Comanche Nation and Otoe-Missouria Tribes are invalid under Oklahoma law,” the opinion said. “The State of Oklahoma is not and cannot be legally bound by those compacts until such time as the Legislature enacts laws to allow the specific Class III gaming at issue, and in turn, allowing the Governor to negotiate additional revenue.”
A similar second suit is also pending before the state’s high court.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
