Oklahoma Senate passes three controversial bills that would restrict access to abortions

OKLAHOMA CITY — The Senate on Tuesday sent Gov. Kevin Stitt three bills designed to restrict access to abortion.

House Bill 1102 would add to the list of unprofessional conduct for doctors the performance an abortion except in limited circumstances, such as to prevent the death of the mother.

The measure calls for the suspension of a medical license for one year.

Sen. Julie Daniels, R-Bartlesville, is the Senate author. Daniels said the measure was needed to limit the performance of abortions.

Sen. Carri Hicks, D-Oklahoma City, said the measure seeks to penalize physicians for performing a safe and legal procedure.

Senate Minority Floor Leader Kay Floyd, D-Oklahoma City, said the measure was unconstitutional.

Courts repeatedly thrown out Oklahoma laws that create barriers to abortion.

“If there is anything that should be unconstitutional, it is killing babies in the womb,” said Sen. Shane Jett, R-Shawnee.

The measure passed by a vote of 37-10 and heads to Stitt’s desk.

The Senate passed House Bill 2441 that would bar abortions once a fetal heartbeat is detected. Daniels is also the author.

