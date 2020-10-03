 Skip to main content
Oklahoma Republicans, independents, Libertarians outpace Democrats in voter registration growth

Oklahoma Republicans, independents, Libertarians outpace Democrats in voter registration growth

National Voter Registration Day - Suburban libraries (copy)

Voter registration for Republicans, independents and Libertarians outpaced that of Democrats since Jan. 15, according to information released Thursday by the State Election Board.

 MIKE SIMONS, Tulsa World file

OKLAHOMA CITY — Voter registration for Republicans, independents and Libertarians outpaced that of Democrats since Jan. 15, according to information released Thursday by the State Election Board.

Since Jan. 15, Republicans added 91,463 registered voters while independents saw an increase of 21,158 and Libertarians gained 2,270 new voters.

Democrats added 1,210 voters for the same time period.

Alicia Andrews, Oklahoma Democratic Party chairwoman, said the numbers on face value seem drastic, but it is an election year and people tend to register with the party that holds the White House.

“I am heartened that people are getting engaged,” she said. “What makes me be OK with it is I know Oklahomans believe in the same values Democrats believe in.”

She cited the passage of several state questions.

“Most issues are being brought up because the Oklahoma Legislature is not doing the work that they should be doing,” she said.

Republicans currently control the Legislature and governor’s office.

Chad Williams, chairman of the Oklahoma Libertarian Party, said older voters have become frustrated with the two-party system in explaining the surge in numbers.

In addition, Oklahoma Democrats have seen the national party “kind of go off the rails and they no longer want to be associated with the Democratic Party, but can’t stomach the Republican Party as it is like here in the state of Oklahoma.”

David McLain is chairman of the Oklahoma Republican Party.

“The Oklahoma Republican Party has been working hard across the state to increase voter registration,” he said. “This has been a huge drive of ours and it is paying off.”

Republicans make up 49.9% of all voters compared to 33.5% for Democrats, 16% for independents and less than 1% for Libertarians.

When Oklahoma started tracking voter registration statistics by party in 1960, Democrats were 82% of registered voters and Republicans were about 17%.

Democrats were the largest political party in the state until January 2015 when Republicans surpassed them.

Voter registration for the month ending Sept. 30 showed a net increase of more than 116,000 registered voters since Jan. 15, including a net increase of more than 34,000 registered voters in the past month.

Oklahoma currently has 2,206,208 registered voters, up from 2,090,107 on Jan. 15 and 2,172,079 on Aug. 31.

Oct. 9 is the deadline to register to vote.

Oct. 27 is the deadline to request an absentee ballot.

The general election is Nov. 3.

Barbara Hoberock

405-528-2465

barbara.hoberock@tulsaworld.com

Twitter: @bhoberock

Breaking News