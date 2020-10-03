Oklahoma Republicans, independents, Libertarians outpace Democrats in voter registration growth

In addition, Oklahoma Democrats have seen the national party “kind of go off the rails and they no longer want to be associated with the Democratic Party, but can’t stomach the Republican Party as it is like here in the state of Oklahoma.”

David McLain is chairman of the Oklahoma Republican Party.

“The Oklahoma Republican Party has been working hard across the state to increase voter registration,” he said. “This has been a huge drive of ours and it is paying off.”

Republicans make up 49.9% of all voters compared to 33.5% for Democrats, 16% for independents and less than 1% for Libertarians.

When Oklahoma started tracking voter registration statistics by party in 1960, Democrats were 82% of registered voters and Republicans were about 17%.

Democrats were the largest political party in the state until January 2015 when Republicans surpassed them.

Voter registration for the month ending Sept. 30 showed a net increase of more than 116,000 registered voters since Jan. 15, including a net increase of more than 34,000 registered voters in the past month.

Oklahoma currently has 2,206,208 registered voters, up from 2,090,107 on Jan. 15 and 2,172,079 on Aug. 31.